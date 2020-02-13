DAWN.COM

Lahore court stays proceedings in Meesha Shafi's defamation case against Ali Zafar

Rana BilalFebruary 13, 2020

In 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Ali Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions". — Photo courtesy Coke Studio
A Lahore sessions court on Thursday stayed proceedings in Meesha Shafi's defamation case against Ali Zafar.

Additional Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing. The court said that until Zafar's defamation petition against Shafi is not decided, a verdict will not be announced.

Earlier, Zafar had filed a petition in the sessions court, asking for the verdict in Shafi's defamation case against him to not be announced until his petition is decided.

The petition said: "It is a settled principle of law that the court shall not proceed with the trial of any subsequent suit in which the matter in issue is also directly and substantially in issue in a previously instituted suit between the same parties under the same title and the previous suit is pending adjudication before the court of competent jurisdiction."

In 2018, Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her "on more than two occasions". In response, Zafar had filed a defamation suit worth Rs1 billion against her, saying that her "baseless and unfounded" accusations had allegedly tarnished his reputation.

In September 2019, Meesha Shafi filed a Rs2 billion damages suit in a sessions court against Zafar for making false allegations against her on media.

Waheed
Feb 13, 2020 08:22pm
Very good I like this one
M. Saeed
Feb 13, 2020 08:55pm
Is there no fee to paid on the amount claimed on damages by these parties? Other wise, it would be easy to make any amount of claim.
