Ahsan Iqbal lambastes govt for 'destroying economy'

PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the current government "believes 200 million people live in a village and can be fed though a couple of langars and tandoors".

Iqbal was responding to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh's speech on the National Assembly floor yesterday, regarding the economy.

In his speech, Shaikh had said that those who had themselves approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not be criticising the government for doing the same.

Iqbal, when given the NA floor today, said: "These people kept criticising us at every step of the way, now they are asking us not to criticise them for taking the same measures. If these measures were so bad, why are they carrying them out today?

"They have brought a bad name to national institutions. These institutions did not tell them to give such a budget, these institutions did not tell them to bring inflation. They need to stop hiding behind national institutions and saying that the institutions are faulty.

"They keep crying about current account deficit, they did not understand that the current account deficit had shot up because of the large amount of investment we had put into development projects, especially in the energy sector.

"What they failed to understand is that once these projects were completed, the deficit would also have come down and rationalised," Iqbal said.

'Think across party lines'

Minister for National Food Security Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, who took the floor after Iqbal, lamented that the government was facing troubles due to low revenue. He said that currently, there were five million bank accounts in the country but only 0.5m were within the tax net.

"We need to take a moment and think across party lines on how we will run this country when the volume of debt is at 78 per cent. We will have to pay interest and a principle amount on it.

"How will this country be run, even if we earn 5 trillion with a 12pc GDP tax ratio, then the federal government then has to give around 3 trillion to the provinces. So the federal government already starts at a deficit."

He insisted that every government will face the same challenges as the incumbent one.

More to follow.