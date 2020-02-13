DAWN.COM

February 13, 2020

Pakistan terms US move to sell air-defence weapons to India ‘disturbing’

Dawn.com | Naveed Siddiqui | February 13, 2020

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan is hopeful regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). -- File Photo
Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan is hopeful regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). -- File Photo

Pakistan on Thursday termed United States’ decision to sell integrated air-defence weapons system to India as “disturbing”, saying it would further destabilise the already volatile region.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the sale of such sophisticated weapons to India would disturb the strategic balance in South Asia with security implications for Pakistan and the region.

She said defence relations between the US and India were contributing to the destabilisation of peace and security in South Asia.

Farooqui went on to say that the international community was fully aware of India’s aggressive policy designs against Pakistan and the threatening statements of Indian political and military leadership. She said South Asia could not afford an arms race and conflict. “It is therefore incumbent upon the international community to prevent destabilisation of the region.”

Voicing concerns over increased ceasefire violations by India, the spokesperson said India had committed 272 ceasefire violations since the start of the year. “As a result three civilians have embraced martyrdom and 25 others sustained serious injuries.”

The FO spokeswoman said Pakistan was concerned about the possibility of India resorting to distractions such as “false-flag operations” during the forthcoming high-profile visits to Pakistan by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.

The spokeswoman also recalled that President Trump had offered mediation on the Kashmir dispute multiple times.

"It is time that these offers take on a material shape," she said. "We are expecting that he [Trump] will take up the matter with Narendra Modi during his visit."

“Indian provocations are obviously designed to divert global attention from its state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as from Pakistan’s ongoing successful efforts in countering terrorism and with respect to fulfillment of our obligations under the FATF regime,” Farooqui said.

She went on to say Pakistan was hopeful with regards to the country's upcoming status review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that "our international partners are standing with us".

The spokesperson's remarks come a day after Hafiz Saeed, leader of the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa, and his aide were sentenced to five-and-a-half-years imprisonment by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in connection with two terror-financing cases.

The FATF's next meeting will be held in Beijing later this month in which it will decide whether Pakistan will be removed from or remain on the task force's grey list.

Ehsanullah's alleged escape

When asked about the alleged presence of Ehsanullah Ehsan in Turkey, the spokesperson told reporters that the Ministry of Interior was monitoring reports about his whereabouts.

The “mysterious escape” of the former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman from the custody of a security agency had made news last week. The government or security forces, however, did not comment on his escape after the news broke.

Pak-Turk relations

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to the country, Farooqui said relations between the two countries were not only close and friendly but were based on a bond of brotherhood.

She added that the Turkish president was accompanied by parliamentarians and investors from his country and would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 13, 2020 02:26pm
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Let's wait and see who are the real friends of the fertile land and 225 million brave, talented and excelling people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 02:28pm
US relations broken, China relations a mess so Turkey is new iron brother?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 13, 2020 02:28pm
Let us hope this hope stays steadfast.
Recommend 0
alternate view
Feb 13, 2020 03:15pm
so will all the nation representatives travel to Beijing for this conference? or is it the bet that very few will turn up
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 13, 2020 03:57pm
Last day preparations doesn't bring good marks.
Recommend 0
Aly
Feb 13, 2020 04:12pm
What does it mean FO?
Recommend 0
Sachin
Feb 13, 2020 04:33pm
Sell planes to one and defence equipment to other.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
Feb 13, 2020 04:38pm
It's pakistan who cannot afford Arm's race. Why US will stop business because of pakistan. Pakistan is free to buy any weapons from any country on cash terms.
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 13, 2020 04:45pm
If it is disturbing than please take Chinese treatment.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 13, 2020 04:51pm
You can also buy from America. Who's stopping you from getting the latest weapons.
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Feb 13, 2020 04:57pm
Pakistan should buy air-defense system from Turkey.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 04:59pm
Trust me Pakistan is going to be very disturbed in days to come
Recommend 0
rns
Feb 13, 2020 04:59pm
have to say something, to show it matters and has a voice.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 05:00pm
@Jjacky, India can't afford either, it has a debt of $ 800 billion sitting on its head.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 05:01pm
Pakistan is going to be used for target practice very soon
Recommend 0
Hindu
Feb 13, 2020 05:12pm
@Zak, , we are capable to repay all loan , not like you, going for bailout.
Recommend 0
NSG
Feb 13, 2020 05:14pm
@Zak, so why is the world selling to India? And not ready to sell to Pakistan?
Recommend 0
NSG
Feb 13, 2020 05:15pm
Have money will buy! The results of progress
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Feb 13, 2020 05:18pm
@Zak, but India are buying the Air Defense equipment? How is that possible if they can’t afford it?
Recommend 0
Haji Mastaan
Feb 13, 2020 05:20pm
@Zak, Leave the economics to India. Apparently, it’s far better at it than Pakistan, in case you haven’t noticed.
Recommend 0
Ravi - Pune
Feb 13, 2020 05:22pm
@Zak: India's forex reserve is $ 466 Billions and debt is $ 542 Billions, just 2.6% of its GDP...Pakistan's forex reserve is negative....debt is $ 82 Billions....
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 13, 2020 05:22pm
@Sachin, For once, I agree with you.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 05:28pm
Work hard, progress, develop, grow, earn money and then spend it on what you want. Pakistan do you understand how this works? It’s not loans loans debts more loans etc
Recommend 0
Cincy Mumbhai
Feb 13, 2020 05:31pm
@Zak, if you make $250,000 a year and have $40,000 in the bank ... having a $80,000 loan to buy a car that helps you get to work does not sound unreasonable. What would be unreasonable is if you make $10,000 a year and have past loans of over $5,000 and no savings at all and along with that needing handouts on a daily basis to go buy groceries.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 05:55pm
@Hindu, '@Zak, , we are capable to repay all loan , not like you, going for bailout. Both your information wrong, presumably from your media. You are struggling to pay your loans and we are not going for bailout.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 05:57pm
@Dinesh, '@Zak, but India are buying the Air Defense equipment? How is that possible if they can’t afford it?' That's why they can't buy food. Wrong priorities with bad leader.
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 13, 2020 06:00pm
No money no honey
Recommend 0
gghh
Feb 13, 2020 06:12pm
You guys have a problem with everything
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 13, 2020 06:29pm
@A shah, No matter how many expensive toys you buy, your boys trade them for a cup of tea.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 06:31pm
@Khan, 'No money no honey' Thanks for describing India's position.
Recommend 0
Taramoorthy
Feb 13, 2020 06:31pm
A very bold statement by Pakistani FO spokesperson. It is a clear call to end arms race when millions of common citizens are suffering for basic necessities in India.
Recommend 0
Dr.Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 13, 2020 06:37pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, 225 Million against 1.25 billion with thriving industry and a fairly well educated population...you can draw your own conclusion.
Recommend 0
Piyoosh Sharma
Feb 13, 2020 06:52pm
Why you so upset ?
Recommend 0
twopatrick
Feb 13, 2020 06:56pm
@Ravi - Pune, Do some arithmetic calculations. A 2.6 % debt ($542 bn) would come to $20.846 trillion GDP. Even you know that is wrong.
Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Feb 13, 2020 07:11pm
First of all if you have money you can buy anything, who cares. Secondly, spending on defense seems like so 40's and 90's invest in your people, train them, educate them, provide them with health care, housing and food. Be human.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Feb 13, 2020 07:11pm
You don't have money to buy. What to do??
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 13, 2020 07:20pm
Oh! please give it a break. You mean a superpower has to obtain a waiver from a bankrupt nation to sell it's high end military hardware?
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Feb 13, 2020 07:22pm
Those who can afford, buy. Those who cannot, complain.
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2020 07:27pm
@Zak, "That's why they can't buy food. Wrong priorities with bad leader." Correctly described Pakistan's current position.
Recommend 0
Azharuddin
Feb 13, 2020 07:30pm
“South Asia cannot afford an arms race and conflict” Not South Asia, but Pakistan — Pakistan cannot afford an Arms race because it is bankrupt and its economy is in shambles
Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 13, 2020 07:35pm
@Ashraf P, and payment by world bank?
Recommend 0
Shubs
Feb 13, 2020 07:38pm
"Strategic balance"?? What strategic balance? Is she referring to Pakistan and Sri Lanka?
Recommend 0
Rahul
Feb 13, 2020 07:40pm
@Zak, against GDP of almost $3 trillion. Use your poor maths and calculate the %. Also chem the reserves of almost $475bn and increasing every month. On other hand check Pakistan %of loan vs GDP and forget forex talks. Check per capita income too. Our richest person can buy whole stock exchange of Pakistan. Lol
Recommend 0
B Shah
Feb 13, 2020 07:40pm
@Zak, Thats why Pakistan asks arab countries for loans to cover payments for other loans?
Recommend 0
Byju
Feb 13, 2020 07:41pm
@Zak, But we are still going ahead, aren't we?
Recommend 0
Doc, USA
Feb 13, 2020 07:44pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Answer is China, Malaysia and Turkey. Can’t count on others anymore.
Recommend 0
Mandviwala
Feb 13, 2020 07:46pm
@A shah, seems like you read more of pakistan news than following your own country...try to live in peace for once and mind your own business maybe?
Recommend 0
Doc, USA
Feb 13, 2020 07:53pm
@Zak, You get this loan Of 800 billion $ India owes from a fake economic report, please update yourself.
Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 13, 2020 07:58pm
It is business for the US - they will sell weapons to anyone who can afford them. The question is - can Pakistan afford them?
Recommend 0
prakash
Feb 13, 2020 08:03pm
India is paying for it...try buy one for your self...
Recommend 0
J
Feb 13, 2020 08:06pm
@twopatrick, India's external Debt is 19% of GDP.
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 13, 2020 08:06pm
Double standards of America
Recommend 0
Hameed
Feb 13, 2020 08:14pm
@Zak, IMF is presently in Pakistan if u r aware..they r not there for tourism of course ..they r scrutinizing the bailout money given to u. So y shud any country trade with u if u r running on reserve fuel..
Recommend 0
Manoj Kumar
Feb 13, 2020 08:18pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, If there are 225 million brave, talented and excelling people in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wouldn't everyone be "real" friend of Pakistan!!! A kind of self goal statement!
Recommend 0
Akbar Din
Feb 13, 2020 08:20pm
We have to be realistic. There is no friendship involved in these transactions. Money talks and that is the key factor, be it China or the U.S.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Feb 13, 2020 08:35pm
When US was doing the same 20 years back, wasn't it disturbing!?. China is doing today! Isn't it disturbing!?.
Recommend 0
Deepak
Feb 13, 2020 08:37pm
Pakistan has to change the ways it behaves in international forum!.
Recommend 0
T-man
Feb 13, 2020 08:41pm
Indians won't know how to use them. So no need to worry.
Recommend 0
Ashish Soni
Feb 13, 2020 08:42pm
@Zak, clearly you dont know how to look at debt. Debt does not include assets on hand which reduced debt. Similarly china is in 3 trillion debt..
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 13, 2020 08:46pm
@Mandviwala, if you could reciprocate the same.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Feb 13, 2020 08:47pm
@Ashraf P, turkey is depending on russia and US.
Recommend 0
Ravi
Feb 13, 2020 08:55pm
US is a seller. It sells to everyone with a chequebook. Where’s yours?
Recommend 0
Sindhu
Feb 13, 2020 08:57pm
@Zak, you mean reserve $800 billion or debt,pls provide reliable figure don't give vague views.correct figure is $ 482 billion reserve.
Recommend 0
Vijay
Feb 13, 2020 08:58pm
What was the response from the Americans?
Recommend 0
Mangoman
Feb 13, 2020 08:58pm
@Aly, it means foreign office
Recommend 0
Kamath
Feb 13, 2020 09:01pm
@Jjacky, u are right!
Recommend 0
JND
Feb 13, 2020 09:07pm
@Doc, USA, not Malaysia and turkey, china only and that too with some doubts
Recommend 0

