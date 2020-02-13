DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 13, 2020

Pakistan 'hopeful' regarding upcoming FATF review, says FO spokesperson

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 13, 2020

Email

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan is hopeful regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). -- File Photo
Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan is hopeful regarding the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). -- File Photo

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in her weekly briefing on Thursday said Pakistan is hopeful with regards to the country's upcoming status review by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), adding that "our international partners are standing with us".

The spokesperson's remarks come a day after Hafiz Saeed, leader of the proscribed Jamaatud Dawa, and his aide were sentenced to five-and-a-half-years imprisonment by a Lahore anti-terrorism court in connection with two terror-financing cases.

The FATF's next meeting will be held in Beijing later this month in which it will decide whether Pakistan will be removed from or remain on the task force's grey list.

The spokeswoman also commented on US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India, recalling that the president had offered mediation on the Kashmir dispute multiple times.

"It is time that these offers take on a material shape," she said. "We are expecting that he [Trump] will take up the matter with Narendra Modi during his visit."

Ehsanullah's alleged escape

When asked about the alleged presence of Ehsanullah Ehsan in Turkey, the spokesperson told reporters that the Ministry of Interior was monitoring reports about his whereabouts.

The “mysterious escape” of the former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman from the custody of a security agency had made news last week. The government or security forces, however, did not comment on his escape after the news broke.

Pak-Turk relations

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's two-day visit to the country, Farooqui said relations between the two countries were not only close and friendly but were based on a bond of brotherhood.

She added that the Turkish president was accompanied by parliamentarians and investors from his country and would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi during his visit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 13, 2020

Price relief

RATTLED by the public censure of its harsh economic and fiscal policies in the wake of the recent surge in food...
February 13, 2020

Afghan refugees

NEXT week, Pakistan will host a conference along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the ...
February 13, 2020

Empty university chairs

TO say that successive governments — including the current setup — have squandered several opportunities to...
Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...