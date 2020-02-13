DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 13, 2020

Turkish President Erdogan meets President Alvi after arriving in Pakistan on 2-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with President Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr. — Photo courtesy President of Pakistan on Twitter
PM Imran Khan walks alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdoğan at Nur Khan Airbase. — Courtesy PM Office
PM Imran Khan welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdoğan. — DawnNewsTV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day trip aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties. He was received at the Nur Khan Airbase by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his first official engagement of the visit, the Turkish leader held a meeting with President Arif Alvi, which was followed by dinner. President Erdogan and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan were received by President Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi as they arrived at the Aiwan-i-Sadr.

During their wide-ranging talks, President Alvi extended a warm welcome to President Erdogan and expressed satisfaction over the level of multifaceted engagement between Pakistan and Turkey, according to a series of tweets by President Alvi's office.

He said that the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will further strengthen and broaden relations between the two countries.

President Alvi apprised his Turkish counterpart of the "worsening human rights situation" in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir and thanked President Erdogan for his "principled stand" on the issue of Kashmir, the tweets said.

The two presidents also exchanged views on regional and international issues, with President Alvi highlighting Pakistan’s efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He stressed that the world community should extend its help in Afghanistan’s post-conflict reconstruction.

According to the Twitter posts, both leaders underlined the significance of the historic bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkey in diverse areas including politics, economy, culture, defence and people-to-people contacts. They underscored the importance of fully realising the potential of this relationship and transforming it into a "strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership".

President Alvi and Erdogan also agreed that Pakistan and Turkey "must continue to work closely to counter challenges facing the Ummah, including Islamophobia", the former's office said.

Turkish president arrives

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran welcomed the Turkish president and his wife as they disembarked from the airplane at the Nur Khan Airbase.

In what has now become a tradition for special foreign guests, Prime Minister Imran personally drove President Erdogan and the Turkish first lady from the airport to Prime Minister House.

A guard of honour was presented to the Turkish president by smartly turned-out personnel of the armed forces. Senior cabinet members and government officials welcomed the president at Prime Minister House.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Posters welcoming the Turkish president were put up in the capital ahead of his arrival with strict security in place.

The Foreign Office had announced that the Turkish president would visit Pakistan from Feb 13 to 14 for underscoring “traditional solidarity and affinity” between the two countries and further “deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership”.

PM Imran Khan drives the Turkish president and first lady from the airport. — Courtesy: PM Office
Erdogan, who is accompanied on the trip by his cabinet members, senior government officials and leading Turkish business figures, would co-chair with Prime Minister Imran the 6th session of the HLSCC, address a joint session of parliament on Friday for the record fourth time and speak at the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum.

He will also meet President Alvi during the trip.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said that President Erdogan's visit to Islamabad is a historic event and "a major step towards exemplary bilateral ties between the two countries".

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

Prime Minister Imran is expected to invite Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He had in an interview with a Turkish newswire said: “We hope to involve them in using CPEC for further connectivity, and we hope to involve Turkey in this [CPEC]”.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said CPEC is nearly completed and that Turkey is interested in becoming a part of special economic zones which will be established under the project.

The prime minister wants Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector and engage in technology transfer projects.

About the proposals for promoting economic ties, the FO said: “Both sides place a strong emphasis on forging a robust economic relationship.”

“Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus,” the FO said.

Turkey and Pakistan are expected to sign a number of important agreements/memorandums of understanding to formalise some of the understandings that would be reached during the HLSCC meeting.

The HLSCC is the highest-level decision-making forum that provides strategic direction to the ties. There are seven joint working groups under the HLSCC working on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education.

A man rides on a motorbike passing a sign showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, February 13. — Reuters
HLSCC meetings are held alternatively in Islamabad and Ankara.

PML-N President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, welcomed Erdogan to Pakistan and extended wishes on behalf of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the opposition.

"President Erdogan represents the honour and courage of the Muslim Ummah," Shehbaz said in a statement, adding that the Pakistani people are grateful to the Turkish leader for raising his voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Stringent security in place

Strict security measures have been taken ahead of the Turkish president's arrival and more than 2,000 police personnel and officers will perform duties, according to the Islamabad police spokesperson.

Islamabad Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan earlier today reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the personnel on duty to ensure foolproof security and remain "red alert" during the visit.

"No negligence regarding duty will be tolerated," IG Khan was quoted as saying.

With additional reporting by Shakeel Qarar and Javed Hussain.

Dinesh
Feb 13, 2020 04:52pm
Whenever foreign peoples are coming why IK is driving? He dont have confidence on his employees?
Recommend 0
zaidhaq
Feb 13, 2020 04:52pm
Pakistan should import palm oil from Malaysia and export it to Turkey
Recommend 0
zaidhaq
Feb 13, 2020 04:54pm
Kurdish people should be allowed self-determination immediately..
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 04:55pm
'According to Radio Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said CPEC is nearly completed and that Turkey is interested in becoming a part of special economic zones which will be established under the project.' CPEC the project of the century.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 04:56pm
Please no more MoUs which aren’t worth the paper they are written on. Let’s have some real contracts and investment
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 04:57pm
This sums it all. '“Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners'.
Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Feb 13, 2020 05:09pm
Turk Pak Zindabad!
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 13, 2020 05:11pm
@Dinesh, "Whenever foreign peoples are coming why IK is driving?" Driving has different meanings my dear!!
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 13, 2020 05:14pm
Join their fifth-generation fighter plane program ASAP. They should be ready to fly in the next few years and will be armed with European technology.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 13, 2020 05:17pm
Pakistan should ask Turkey about the Human Rights situation in Kurdish regions.
Recommend 0
Meshi
Feb 13, 2020 05:19pm
@Zak, now CPEC will change the economy of Turkey, the way it has changed of Pakistan's.
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 13, 2020 05:20pm
So nice to see them with their family and kids. Welcome
Recommend 0
think
Feb 13, 2020 05:21pm
If Pakistan needs a model for its development, Bangladesh is the best example. Since independence in 1972 they have gone far ahead economically, their G.D.P. is higher, their literacy level is much higher, their birth rate is much lower, their Per ca-pita income is higher, they do not borrow from others, and standing on their own two feet. Bangladesh has made full use of its independence for the betterment of its people. As a Model Bangladesh is more relevant to Pakistan than either Turkey or Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Feb 13, 2020 05:21pm
MBS is watching.
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Feb 13, 2020 05:27pm
@Dinesh, This is to give protocol because Turkey Saudia Arabia and China are our allies.Turkey is our brother nation and we love them more than ourselves
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 13, 2020 05:35pm
@A shah, "Let US see.."? Who are you? Worry about your own declining economy, rising unemployment and minorities uprising.
Recommend 0
Manu USA
Feb 13, 2020 05:40pm
Why PM has to drive the car?
Recommend 0
shib
Feb 13, 2020 05:43pm
@Sultan, so what...
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2020 05:45pm
Nice gesture by Prime Minister to personally drive special foreign guests.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Feb 13, 2020 05:46pm
Perfect timing, we need trade, finance and diplomatic assistance, also India is getting a visit from president Trump.
Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 13, 2020 05:48pm
We warmly welcome our dearest Turkish friend and brother's visit to Pakistan. We hope that this visit will take our friendship to much higher levels. Since this friendship is deeply rooted it will therefore last forever, InshaAllah.
Recommend 0
Love-Pakistan
Feb 13, 2020 05:51pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Recommend 0
Rational Approach
Feb 13, 2020 05:57pm
@Dinesh, Its about wit and manners what seem beyond of your access.
Recommend 0
Saira
Feb 13, 2020 06:00pm
Welcome to Pakistan our all time friend, Turkey!
Recommend 0
S K
Feb 13, 2020 06:12pm
@Dinesh, After retirement from sports, he could only perform as driver for his survival. He is Prime Minister by accident and driver by profession! He is now practicing for the next term of life after being thrown out of the Chair!
Recommend 0
Drish
Feb 13, 2020 06:24pm
He came for holidays with family.
Recommend 0
Ajamd
Feb 13, 2020 06:26pm
@bhaRAT©, yeah, he has no other choice then being driver of foreign leaders so he can ask for help later when needed.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 06:49pm
Let’s see if Imran can make Turkey speak against india and kashmir
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2020 06:49pm
@Fastrack, at least we have economy.
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2020 06:51pm
@Rational Approach , then why Erdoğan did not drive IKs car when he was in Turkey
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2020 06:52pm
@bhaRAT©, Pakistan economy cannot bear driver expenses so..
Recommend 0
AHMED SOHRWARDY
Feb 13, 2020 06:55pm
Very odd. It should have been Dr. Alvi who as the President of Pakistan should have received the Turkish President.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 13, 2020 07:05pm
When is Trump coming Mr. Qureshi?
Recommend 0
Big Nose
Feb 13, 2020 07:06pm
Where is prime minister imran Khan’s wife?! Why wasn’t the First Lady of Pakistan there to receive the first lady of Turkey?! Suspicious!
Recommend 0
Big Nose
Feb 13, 2020 07:07pm
@Zak, It sure is - the project that will confirm Pakistan’s status as a dirt carpet of the world.
Recommend 0
Sadiqque
Feb 13, 2020 07:13pm
@bhaRAT©, So far, he has driven every foreign guest — it is his deep inferiority complex
Recommend 0
SmartAlec
Feb 13, 2020 07:13pm
@Simba, You should not ask tough and rational questions on this forum.
Recommend 0
Simba
Feb 13, 2020 07:23pm
IK is a great. he is saving the money for the country by driving visitors cars. Laundry and cooking would also fetch good money. IK should consider them.
Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Feb 13, 2020 07:27pm
JUST A REMINDER: There is a city in Pakistan called Karachi, happened to be the largest city of the Republic of Pakistan where seventy five ( 75 % ) percent of revenue is generated for the entire country. The People of Karachi will also like to welcome foreign dignitaries in their city. The trashing of Karachi has to end, which started in sixties by Ayub Khan and still going on. This prejudicial practice has to end.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 13, 2020 07:32pm
Here you go again Mr 'Chauffeur in chief'. Enjoy your tip.
Recommend 0
Sat
Feb 13, 2020 07:36pm
@Manu USA, checking on his driving skills on foreigners. No one trusts him in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 13, 2020 07:43pm
How much money is IK getting from Turkey for driving tip.
Recommend 0
ABBY
Feb 13, 2020 07:46pm
Pakistani government alone cannot achieve without the support of business men. Pakistani business men should come forward with industrial projects.
Recommend 0
Raja Khan
Feb 13, 2020 07:48pm
@Dinesh, Maybe because he can drive. Think it a bit odd carrying him on a tea taanga as some might try.
Recommend 0
SDA
Feb 13, 2020 07:49pm
@Dinesh, Its the humble respect he gives to his counterparts Mr.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
Feb 13, 2020 07:51pm
MBS may not appreciate this visit.
Recommend 0
tabassum shah
Feb 13, 2020 08:05pm
@Dinesh, Its not about confidence on employee, it shows special treatment given to host and close bonding.
Recommend 0
Wise Owl
Feb 13, 2020 08:30pm
@Zak, Who cares?
Recommend 0
Wise Owl
Feb 13, 2020 08:31pm
@Shafiq, Turkey should give freedom to Kurds.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 13, 2020 08:38pm
@Zak, Cpec maybe project of next century. Does not look likely for this century atleast.
Recommend 0
Johnny
Feb 13, 2020 08:40pm
@zaidhaq, Under turkish rule, yes absolutely.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 13, 2020 08:46pm
@Waseem Sarwar, what will Pakistan contribute? Paint job for the 5th gen aircraft.
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Feb 13, 2020 08:46pm
@Dinesh, we knew that this question will be asked, you are so predictable.
Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Feb 13, 2020 08:50pm
@S K, at least he is not all over the president trying to hug him as tight as he can, remember something.
Recommend 0
VoiceOFReason
Feb 13, 2020 08:52pm
@A shah, Turkey speaks on its own, doesn’t require a promoter.
Recommend 0
Rocket101
Feb 13, 2020 09:07pm
@Zak, Did your brother Turkey loan Pakistan any money?
Recommend 0
Tikka Khan
Feb 13, 2020 09:21pm
Welcome brother
Recommend 0
Tikka Khan
Feb 13, 2020 09:22pm
Pakistan Turkey Zindabad
Recommend 0
Hopeful
Feb 13, 2020 09:25pm
Why didn't he choose India for holidays??
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 13, 2020 09:54pm
Is it necessary IK driving the car?
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 13, 2020 09:57pm
Is it now a new tradition that all future PMs will have to drive foreign leaders?
Recommend 0

