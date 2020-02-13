DAWN.COM

February 13, 2020

Turkish President Erdogan arrives in Islamabad on 2-day visit

Dawn.comUpdated February 13, 2020

PM Imran Khan walks alongside Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdoğan at Nur Khan Airbase. — Courtesy PM Office
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdoğan disembark from the airplane at Nur Khan Airbase. — DawnNewsTV
PM Imran Khan welcomes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdoğan. — DawnNewsTV
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Islamabad on Thursday on a two-day trip aimed at strengthening bilateral strategic partnership and economic ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the Turkish president and his wife Emine Erdoğan as they disembarked from the airplane at the Nur Khan Airbase.

In what has now become a tradition for special foreign guests, Prime Minister Imran personally drove President Erdogan and the Turkish first lady from the airport to Prime Minister House.

A guard of honour was presented to the Turkish president by smartly turned-out personnel of the armed forces. Senior cabinet members and government officials welcomed the president at Prime Minister House.

Posters welcoming the Turkish president were put up in the capital ahead of his arrival with strict security in place.

The Foreign Office had announced that the Turkish president would visit Pakistan from Feb 13 to 14 for underscoring “traditional solidarity and affinity” between the two countries and further “deepening and broadening of the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership”.

PM Imran Khan drives the Turkish president and first lady from the airport. — Courtesy: PM Office
Erdogan, who is accompanied on the trip by his cabinet members, senior government officials and leading Turkish business figures, would co-chair with Prime Minister Imran the 6th session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), address a joint session of parliament on Friday for the record fourth time and speak at the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum.

He will also meet President Arif Alvi during the trip.

Talking to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul said that President Erdogan's visit to Islamabad is a historic event and "a major step towards exemplary bilateral ties between the two countries".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inspects a guard of honour at PM House. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran is expected to invite Turkey to join the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He had in an interview with a Turkish newswire said: “We hope to involve them in using CPEC for further connectivity, and we hope to involve Turkey in this [CPEC]”.

According to Radio Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said CPEC is nearly completed and that Turkey is interested in becoming a part of special economic zones which will be established under the project.

The prime minister wants Turkish businesses to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector and engage in technology transfer projects.

About the proposals for promoting economic ties, the FO said: “Both sides place a strong emphasis on forging a robust economic relationship.”

“Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus,” the FO said.

Turkey and Pakistan are expected to sign a number of important agreements/memorandums of understanding to formalise some of the understandings that would be reached during the HLSCC meeting.

The HLSCC is the highest-level decision-making forum that provides strategic direction to the ties. There are seven joint working groups under the HLSCC working on political coordination, trade and investment, energy, banking and finance, transport and communications, culture and tourism, and education.

A man rides on a motorbike passing a sign showing President Arif Alvi, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, February 13. — Reuters
HLSCC meetings are held alternatively in Islamabad and Ankara.

PML-N President and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in London, welcomed Erdogan to Pakistan and extended wishes on behalf of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the opposition.

"President Erdogan represents the honour and courage of the Muslim Ummah," Shehbaz said in a statement, adding that the Pakistani people are grateful to the Turkish leader for raising his voice against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

Stringent security in place

Strict security measures have been taken ahead of the Turkish president's arrival and more than 2,000 police personnel and officers will perform duties, according to the Islamabad police spokesperson.

Islamabad Inspector General Amir Zulfiqar Khan earlier today reviewed the security arrangements. He directed the personnel on duty to ensure foolproof security and remain "red alert" during the visit.

"No negligence regarding duty will be tolerated," IG Khan was quoted as saying.

With additional reporting by Shakeel Qarar and Javed Hussain.

Dinesh
Feb 13, 2020 04:52pm
Whenever foreign peoples are coming why IK is driving? He dont have confidence on his employees?
Recommend 0
zaidhaq
Feb 13, 2020 04:52pm
Pakistan should import palm oil from Malaysia and export it to Turkey
Recommend 0
zaidhaq
Feb 13, 2020 04:54pm
Kurdish people should be allowed self-determination immediately..
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 04:55pm
'According to Radio Pakistan, the Turkish ambassador said CPEC is nearly completed and that Turkey is interested in becoming a part of special economic zones which will be established under the project.' CPEC the project of the century.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 13, 2020 04:56pm
Please no more MoUs which aren’t worth the paper they are written on. Let’s have some real contracts and investment
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 13, 2020 04:57pm
This sums it all. '“Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterised by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. The two brotherly countries have always been each other’s steadfast partners'.
Recommend 0
Pakistan khappay
Feb 13, 2020 05:09pm
Turk Pak Zindabad!
Recommend 0
BAXAR
Feb 13, 2020 05:11pm
@Dinesh, "Whenever foreign peoples are coming why IK is driving?" Driving has different meanings my dear!!
Recommend 0
Waseem Sarwar
Feb 13, 2020 05:14pm
Join their fifth-generation fighter plane program ASAP. They should be ready to fly in the next few years and will be armed with European technology.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 13, 2020 05:17pm
Pakistan should ask Turkey about the Human Rights situation in Kurdish regions.
Recommend 0
Meshi
Feb 13, 2020 05:19pm
@Zak, now CPEC will change the economy of Turkey, the way it has changed of Pakistan's.
Recommend 0
PmikFanClubHeadOfPak
Feb 13, 2020 05:20pm
So nice to see them with their family and kids. Welcome
Recommend 0
think
Feb 13, 2020 05:21pm
If Pakistan needs a model for its development, Bangladesh is the best example. Since independence in 1972 they have gone far ahead economically, their G.D.P. is higher, their literacy level is much higher, their birth rate is much lower, their Per ca-pita income is higher, they do not borrow from others, and standing on their own two feet. Bangladesh has made full use of its independence for the betterment of its people. As a Model Bangladesh is more relevant to Pakistan than either Turkey or Malaysia.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Feb 13, 2020 05:21pm
MBS is watching.
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Feb 13, 2020 05:27pm
@Dinesh, This is to give protocol because Turkey Saudia Arabia and China are our allies.Turkey is our brother nation and we love them more than ourselves
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 13, 2020 05:35pm
@A shah, "Let US see.."? Who are you? Worry about your own declining economy, rising unemployment and minorities uprising.
Recommend 0
Manu USA
Feb 13, 2020 05:40pm
Why PM has to drive the car?
Recommend 0
shib
Feb 13, 2020 05:43pm
@Sultan, so what...
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 13, 2020 05:45pm
Nice gesture by Prime Minister to personally drive special foreign guests.
Recommend 0
Lgbtqx
Feb 13, 2020 05:46pm
Perfect timing, we need trade, finance and diplomatic assistance, also India is getting a visit from president Trump.
Recommend 0
Shahid Kamal
Feb 13, 2020 05:48pm
We warmly welcome our dearest Turkish friend and brother's visit to Pakistan. We hope that this visit will take our friendship to much higher levels. Since this friendship is deeply rooted it will therefore last forever, InshaAllah.
Recommend 0
Love-Pakistan
Feb 13, 2020 05:51pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Recommend 0

