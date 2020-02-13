DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 13, 2020

IHC bans corporal punishment for children at schools

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 13, 2020

Email

Singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy speaks to the media outside the IHC on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV
Singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy speaks to the media outside the IHC on Thursday. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday suspended till further notice a section of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) that allows for the use of corporal punishment by parents, guardians and teachers "in good faith for the benefit".

A petition in the IHC, submitted by singer and rights activist Shehzad Roy, called for a ban on use of violence as a means to discipline children in school.

In his petition, Roy argued that Section 89 of the PPC allows for use of violence and force against children.

"Last year, a child passed away because of the use of corporal punishment in a school in Lahore," Roy's lawyer told the court while adding that the matter of abolishing the use of corporal punishment was of public interest.

The lawyer, while explaining the reason for Roy's interest in the matter, said that the singer-turned-activist has established an organisation for educational reforms.

"The parliament also passed some bill on the matter as well," IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who was hearing the case, recalled.

"We want that the use of corporal punishment is banned while the parliament goes about making laws on the matter," the lawyer responded while adding that corporal punishment has extremely adverse effects on children's mental and physical health.

Hearing this, Justice Minallah suspended section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code which says: "Nothing which is done in good faith for the benefit of a person under twelve years of age [...] by or by consent of the guardian or other person having lawful charge of that person, is an offence by reason of any harm which it may cause."

The court said that the interior ministry should safeguard the rights of children, while also asking for a reply on the matter from the federal government by March 5.

Speaking to the media outside Islamabad High Court, Roy said: "When a child is born, parents hit him, when he goes to school, teachers hit him, when he grows older and goes out in the society, police hits him to make him a better person. Contrarily, research shows that the use of violence only increases violence."

Later, taking to Twitter, he express his gratitude, saying: "I am grateful that the operation of brutal, inhuman & unconstitutional colonial-era law section 89 has been suspended/stopped by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on @ZindagiTrust petition in all the federal jurisdiction & Islamabad. Congrats to all my dear children of Islamabad & Pakistan."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 13, 2020

Price relief

RATTLED by the public censure of its harsh economic and fiscal policies in the wake of the recent surge in food...
February 13, 2020

Afghan refugees

NEXT week, Pakistan will host a conference along with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on the ...
February 13, 2020

Empty university chairs

TO say that successive governments — including the current setup — have squandered several opportunities to...
Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...