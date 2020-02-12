DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 13, 2020

European diplomats check India's loosening of occupied Kashmir clampdown

Reuters | APFebruary 12, 2020

Foreign diplomats are seen in boats as Indian security personnel stand guard on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, February 12. — Reuters
Foreign diplomats are seen in boats as Indian security personnel stand guard on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, February 12. — Reuters

More than two dozen diplomats are visiting Indian-occupied Kashmir, New Delhi said on Wednesday, as the country tries to reassure foreign allies following several months of unrest in the contested territory.

The group includes European diplomats, some of whom declined a previous invitation from New Delhi to visit the region. A proposed vote in the European Union parliament next month could chastise India for its actions in occupied Kashmir.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region has been in turmoil since New Delhi stripped it of special status and clamped down on communication and freedom of movement in August.

India has since claimed to have eased those restrictions, and restored limited internet connectivity last month, ending one of the world's longest such shutdowns in a democracy.

But many political leaders, including three former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, are still in detention without charge six months after the crackdown, and foreign journalists have so far been denied permission to visit the region.

Representatives from countries including Germany, Canada, France, New Zealand, Mexico, Italy, Afghanistan and Austria are on a two-day visit to “witness for themselves the progressive normalisation of the situation”, India's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Representatives from several countries, including Germany's ambassador Walter Lindner, were pictured on a traditional wooden shikara boat on Dal Lake, in occupied Kashmir's main city of Srinagar.

“We are interacting with the traders, businesswomen and entrepreneurs in Srinagar about the status of business and tourism,” Afghanistan's envoy Tahir Qadiry said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the itinerary said the trip will also include meetings with the Indian army and government officials, as well as journalists and civil society groups selected by the security services.

Last month 15 foreign envoys visited occupied Kashmir — a trip participants characterised as tightly-choreographed with no room for independent meetings.

“Things looked calm, but we only had a very short time out the window of the car to assess the situation,” said a diplomat who attended the previous trip.

“They told the truth, but not necessarily the whole truth,” he added of his meetings with delegates.

“These visits are organised as a smokescreen to trick the international community into believing that everything is fine in Kashmir and to support the Indian viewpoint,” said Abdul Rashid, a Kashmiri trader.

Abrar Ahmad, a student, said that “such delegations must come out of the high-security zones to know what Kashmiris are facing and what they want.”

M. Emad
Feb 12, 2020 10:56pm
“Things looked calm, . . . .” said a diplomat who attended the previous trip.
Recommend 0
Shafiq
Feb 12, 2020 11:05pm
Lift curfew and let theme meet with the general public.
Recommend 0
Subodh
Feb 12, 2020 11:05pm
They are here for a vacation.
Recommend 0
Abhay
Feb 12, 2020 11:08pm
This is called Kashmir solidarity.
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 12, 2020 11:14pm
Loosening of Kashmir ???? You meant free up their hands but blindfolding and shackling their feet .
Recommend 0
Biren Negi
Feb 12, 2020 11:15pm
Its returning to normal, open for national & international tourism.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 12, 2020 11:16pm
Kashmiris who want freedom can go across the border to the promised land, others continue to live peacefully.
Recommend 0
Srikant
Feb 12, 2020 11:20pm
@Shafiq, There is no curfew.
Recommend 0
farooqui
Feb 12, 2020 11:45pm
India is trying to make the so called Democratic countries rubber stamp Undemocratic actions in Kashmir as legit - what an eye wash
Recommend 0
Bilal
Feb 12, 2020 11:54pm
Unless India allows independent journalists to visit the region, everything else is just staged smokescreen.
Recommend 0

