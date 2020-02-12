3 Pakistanis affected by coronavirus cured, says Chinese embassy in Pakistan

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweeted on Wednesday that three Pakistani citizens diagnosed with COVID-19 — the new coronavirus — have been cured.

In its tweet, the Chinese embassy said it was happy to announce that the students had been cured and discharged from hospitals in the Guangdong province of China. The tweet also thanked the Chinese health officials.

The students are part of the total of four Pakistani students who tested positive for coronavirus last month. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said in a press conference on January 29 that the students had either travelled to Wuhan or had come in contact with someone from the city.

Over 500 Pakistani students are currently in Wuhan, China. The city has been put under lockdown by the Chinese government.