Today's Paper | February 12, 2020

3 Pakistanis affected by coronavirus cured, says Chinese embassy in Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated February 12, 2020

An official of Pakistan-based Chinese company (R) uses a thermo gun to check the temperature of the company's drivers, in Islamabad on January 30, 2020, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP/File
An official of Pakistan-based Chinese company (R) uses a thermo gun to check the temperature of the company's drivers, in Islamabad on January 30, 2020, after instructions from Pakistani authorities to take preventive measures against the coronavirus. — AFP/File

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweeted on Wednesday that three Pakistani citizens diagnosed with COVID-19 — the new coronavirus — have been cured.

In its tweet, the Chinese embassy said it was happy to announce that the students had been cured and discharged from hospitals in the Guangdong province of China. The tweet also thanked the Chinese health officials.

The students are part of the total of four Pakistani students who tested positive for coronavirus last month. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said in a press conference on January 29 that the students had either travelled to Wuhan or had come in contact with someone from the city.

Over 500 Pakistani students are currently in Wuhan, China. The city has been put under lockdown by the Chinese government.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 12, 2020 08:15pm
Does that mean they have found a vaccine to cure coronavirus?
Sameer
Feb 12, 2020 08:31pm
only china could have pulled this off!
Dr Ahmad - Melbourne
Feb 12, 2020 08:32pm
Just share, how many Pakistani are infected and are still in China under treatment. Thank you that your cured 4 but how many more you infected...
Warning signs

Warning signs

It is a deadly mix of incompetence and superciliousness that defines the crisis of the PTI government.

Editorial

Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...
February 11, 2020

Idlib confrontation

THOUGH the Syrian conflict is far from settled, the level of violence seen in earlier years — especially after the...
February 11, 2020

Religious harmony

IN a heart-warming example of tolerance and interfaith harmony, a 200-year-old temple in Balochistan has been...