'All big things start with a great idea,' PM Imran tells youth at startup demo

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government will back the youth in their entrepreneurial ventures and also encourage growth in the information technology sector.

He made these remarks while addressing a demonstration ceremony at the National Incubation Centre (NIC), Lahore. The ceremony was being held by the NIC's startups under its Ignite programme.

"We have the second youngest youth population in the world. With the direction the world is taking with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, all we have to do is encourage our youth," said the premier. "I am happy about this initiative that Ignite has taken to support startups," he added.

He said that the mark of a vibrant society and an upwardly-mobile government is that they encourage and support their young people. Offering advice to the budding entrepreneurs, he said, "Every big thing is preceded by a great idea," while adding that a person only becomes successful after going through difficulties.

The premier further advised them not to take failures to heart saying, "When you critically analyse your mistakes and then retry, it only makes you stronger."

Ignite, under the umbrella of the Ministry of IT and Telecom has launched a programme to build incubation centres across the country. The programme's primary objective is to help aspiring startups become sustainable businesses by providing them with support and mentorship.