Today's Paper | February 12, 2020

'All big things start with a great idea,' PM Imran tells youth at startup demo

Dawn.com | Javed HussainFebruary 12, 2020

The Prime Minister encouraged aspiring startups and told them that the government will support its youth and IT sector at a demonstration ceremony held at the National Incubation Centre, Lahore. — File Photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government will back the youth in their entrepreneurial ventures and also encourage growth in the information technology sector.

He made these remarks while addressing a demonstration ceremony at the National Incubation Centre (NIC), Lahore. The ceremony was being held by the NIC's startups under its Ignite programme.

"We have the second youngest youth population in the world. With the direction the world is taking with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, all we have to do is encourage our youth," said the premier. "I am happy about this initiative that Ignite has taken to support startups," he added.

He said that the mark of a vibrant society and an upwardly-mobile government is that they encourage and support their young people. Offering advice to the budding entrepreneurs, he said, "Every big thing is preceded by a great idea," while adding that a person only becomes successful after going through difficulties.

The premier further advised them not to take failures to heart saying, "When you critically analyse your mistakes and then retry, it only makes you stronger."

Ignite, under the umbrella of the Ministry of IT and Telecom has launched a programme to build incubation centres across the country. The programme's primary objective is to help aspiring startups become sustainable businesses by providing them with support and mentorship.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 12, 2020 07:49pm
Great ideas also need big resources and adequate infrastructural developments to be achieved and effected, in letter and spirit.
Madhuri
Feb 12, 2020 07:49pm
Talk less work more.
ashar
Feb 12, 2020 07:50pm
Just don't leave it to idea, should have a plane too, which was absent in Imran Khan's case, he just depended on Idea and had no plan.
Kumar
Feb 12, 2020 07:50pm
Please bring back the youths stranded in Wuhan China, Sir then talk big.
Arun
Feb 12, 2020 07:51pm
What was your great idea, to start with?
Vidhi
Feb 12, 2020 07:54pm
Which big things, started with great idea in Pakistan?
Vikky
Feb 12, 2020 07:56pm
Naya Pakistan was the great idea started and has become chaotic.
shahzad khan
Feb 12, 2020 07:59pm
Well said and accurate
Ibrahim S
Feb 12, 2020 08:01pm
I respectfully disagree . There are thousands of great ideas, the best idea is the one that’s executed successfully.
