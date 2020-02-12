DAWN.COM

Pilot safe as 3rd PAF trainer aircraft crashes in less than two months

Dawn.comFebruary 12, 2020

A spokesperson for the PAF said that the pilot ejected safely before the crash. — Creative Commons
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) trainer aircraft crashed on Wednesday while on a routine training mission near Takht Bhai in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district, the PAF said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the PAF added that the pilot ejected safely before the crash

"A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of [the] accident," the press release said.

This is the third PAF training aircraft to have crashed while on a routine training mission in less than two months.

Last Friday, a PAF Mirage aircraft, which was on a routine operational training mission, had crashed near the Lahore-Multan Motorway. The pilot had managed to eject safely in that incident as well.

Earlier in January, a PAF aircraft had crashed while on a training mission near Mianwali. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft had lost their lives in the crash.

A shah
Feb 12, 2020 06:00pm
Chinese made?
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 12, 2020 06:00pm
Dropping like flies.
Recommend 0
Ikram
Feb 12, 2020 06:18pm
The pilot survived, that is what matters. Long live our brave soldiers
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 12, 2020 06:25pm
PAF must intensify the routine maintenance of it's aircraft.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 12, 2020 06:29pm
No doubt, flying planes is a dangerous business.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2020 06:53pm
Unfortunate but still only 2% crash rate in comparison to India.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2020 06:53pm
@A shah, 'Dropping like flies.' That's Indian Airforce you are talking about.
Recommend 0
Ashish Mehta
Feb 12, 2020 06:54pm
What is going on with PAF ?
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2020 06:54pm
@A shah, 'Chinese made?' And French. Ones you will be buying.
Recommend 0
jehengir khan
Feb 12, 2020 06:55pm
Time to retire old fighter aircrafts....
Recommend 0

