DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 12, 2020

PCB says Umar Akmal misconduct during fitness test was 'misunderstanding'

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated February 12, 2020

Email

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reprimanded Umar Akmal after concluding proceedings into his alleged misconduct during a fitness test earlier this month. — File photo
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reprimanded Umar Akmal after concluding proceedings into his alleged misconduct during a fitness test earlier this month. — File photo

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday concluded an inquiry into alleged misconduct by Umar Akmal during a fitness test earlier this month, saying the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.

According to a report published by ESPNCricinfo, earlier this month, Akmal had exposed himself to a trainer during his fitness test out of frustration and asked him, "Where is the fat?". The player's brother, cricketer Kamran Akmal said that Umar had done it out of mischief.

The PCB, in a statement given to ESPNCricinfo said it was "fully aware of the matter and was looking into punishments in the context of bringing the game into disrepute".

The cricket board in its inquiry heard all parties concerned and concluded that the incident happened due to a "misunderstanding", a press release issued by the board said.

"After Akmal offered his regrets for the matter, the PCB reprimanded him and reminded the player of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer," it said, adding that "the matter is now closed".

"The PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments," the press release said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Saeed
Feb 12, 2020 06:28pm
Why only Umar Akmal is in news for misconduct ? There must be something wrong with him.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Warning signs

Warning signs

It is a deadly mix of incompetence and superciliousness that defines the crisis of the PTI government.

Editorial

Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...
February 11, 2020

Idlib confrontation

THOUGH the Syrian conflict is far from settled, the level of violence seen in earlier years — especially after the...
February 11, 2020

Religious harmony

IN a heart-warming example of tolerance and interfaith harmony, a 200-year-old temple in Balochistan has been...