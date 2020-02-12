PCB says Umar Akmal misconduct during fitness test was 'misunderstanding'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday concluded an inquiry into alleged misconduct by Umar Akmal during a fitness test earlier this month, saying the incident happened due to a misunderstanding.

According to a report published by ESPNCricinfo, earlier this month, Akmal had exposed himself to a trainer during his fitness test out of frustration and asked him, "Where is the fat?". The player's brother, cricketer Kamran Akmal said that Umar had done it out of mischief.

The PCB, in a statement given to ESPNCricinfo said it was "fully aware of the matter and was looking into punishments in the context of bringing the game into disrepute".

The cricket board in its inquiry heard all parties concerned and concluded that the incident happened due to a "misunderstanding", a press release issued by the board said.

"After Akmal offered his regrets for the matter, the PCB reprimanded him and reminded the player of his responsibilities as a senior cricketer," it said, adding that "the matter is now closed".

"The PCB and Umar Akmal will offer no further comments," the press release said.