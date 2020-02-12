DAWN.COM

February 12, 2020

Biryani sales surge in Delhi as Modi's BJP faces defeat in polls

February 12, 2020

Social media platforms were flooded with posts about citizens announcing celebrations featuring the delicacy after the Aam Admi Party's win. — Photo by Noman Ansari
Social media platforms were flooded with posts about citizens announcing celebrations featuring the delicacy after the Aam Admi Party's win. — Photo by Noman Ansari

Biryani sales in India's capital New Delhi soared after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suffered a devastating loss in a key state election to the Aam Admi Party (AAP), reported The Economic Times on Tuesday.

The report credited the surge in sales to previous comments made by senior BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, about the AAP serving the dish to anti-citizenship law protesters gathered at Shaheen Bagh.

“The Kejriwal government provides biryani to the people sitting at protests at Shaheen Bagh and other places,” Adityanath had said at some election rallies he had addressed in Delhi, it added.

Read more: BJP, biryani and a dark secret

Earlier in the week, Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell had tweeted, “Proof of biryani being distributed at Shaheen Bagh!”

Hundreds of women have been blocking Shaheen Bagh for weeks in protest of the Indian government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) . The women have inspired thousands across India to replicate their challenge to the Hindu nationalist government.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts about citizens announcing celebrations featuring the delicacy after the AAP's win. Meanwhile, restaurants scrambled to offer discounts to cash in on the moment, the publication added.

Speaking to The Economic Times, Raymond Andrews, the co-founder of a biryani chain in Delhi, said: "We have seen a higher uptake on our orders. Biryani as a cuisine is celebratory by nature, be it a birthday, an anniversary or friends celebrating."

Vishal Jindal, another restaurant owner, stated that they witnessed a pickup in sales despite it being a Tuesday, the report said, adding that many Indian citizens refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food on Tuesdays for religious reasons.

India's contentious new law

Critics have said that India's new law is discriminatory as it singles out Muslims, who make up nearly 15 per cent of the country's population. Under the law, persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015 will be granted citizenship.

The Indian government says that Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are Muslim-majority countries, therefore Muslims cannot be treated as persecuted minorities, which is why they have been excluded from the citizenship offer.

Critics however have lambasted the BJP-led government for including religion as a criterion for citizenship, arguing that it goes against secular principles, India's constitution and the country's international obligations to prevent the deprivation of citizenship on the basis of race, colour, descent, or national or ethnic origin.

hussain
Feb 12, 2020 02:29pm
Biryani, you can't bear the taste and aroma, and ofcourse the RSS cowards will attack everything and anything to do with Muslims, it merely shines a light on their lies and propaganda. I do hope that the majority of Hindus see past the lies of the bjp and consign them to the dustbin of history.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Feb 12, 2020 02:41pm
Never thought Biryani sales increase in Delhi region would get more importance than wheat, Tomato, Sugar prices in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 12, 2020 02:46pm
Dheli loss reflects the ultimate wish of the indian republik...
Recommend 0
Kesar
Feb 12, 2020 02:54pm
Biryani is going to play a key roll in bringing down the Modi government!
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 12, 2020 03:03pm
Talk about providing naan and wheat flour to the Pakistani poor. Indians have Biryani, rasgolla, pav bhaji and masala dosa regularly- they dont need special occasions.
Recommend 0
MG
Feb 12, 2020 03:09pm
Reason is most of Kejri's voters sold votes for biryani
Recommend 0
Ishaan
Feb 12, 2020 03:31pm
BJP has won more seats and increased its vote share since last delhi election. Its congress that was against CAA and got zero seats in delhi elections.
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 12, 2020 03:34pm
BJP was not in power in Delhi , so no loss to the ruling party.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2020 03:44pm
Biryani is an Iranian dish introduced to the south Asian subcontinent by thee Mughals.
Recommend 0
Zak
Feb 12, 2020 03:44pm
Beginning of the end for RSS & co
Recommend 0
G
Feb 12, 2020 03:51pm
This is a local city election, the PM can’t stand for this election. Biryani sells on every holiday or celebration, so I’m not sure how it links to modi, there is vegetarian Biryani too?
Recommend 0
PakRAT
Feb 12, 2020 03:56pm
Atleast people can afford to by biryani here. How is the roti and
Recommend 0
Babu
Feb 12, 2020 04:00pm
BJP lost : 8 seats with less than 100 votes 19 seats with less than 1000 votes and 9 seats with less than 2000 votes. Besides BJP won 8 seats means it was in touching distance of victory with 44 seats. Had only 3-4% elite class voters come out to vote the story would have been totally different. It is a matter of time when BJP will be back in power.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
Feb 12, 2020 04:04pm
Real question in current india should be, Is it Beef Biryani.?
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Feb 12, 2020 04:17pm
The Biryani Revolution.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 12, 2020 04:28pm
How did you get this data? BJP supporters too love biriyani..
Recommend 0
Sachin
Feb 12, 2020 04:32pm
No such thing is happening.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 12, 2020 04:36pm
Modi won twice the number of seats he had in 2015. It is a victory for him.
Recommend 0
SATT
Feb 12, 2020 04:40pm
Now everybody will get free biryani.
Recommend 0
Hazoor
Feb 12, 2020 04:54pm
Biryani or no biryani, this law is going no where.
Recommend 0
Secular Indian
Feb 12, 2020 05:01pm
This shows economy is not in trouble...
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Feb 12, 2020 05:11pm
Beef biryani!
Recommend 0
Faiz
Feb 12, 2020 05:15pm
BJP has won more seats then previous Delhi elections.
Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Feb 12, 2020 05:16pm
We can send some world famous Sindhi Biryani from Pakistan to New Delhi also for the unique celebrations?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Feb 12, 2020 05:31pm
If you are looking for advertising. promotion hire BJP leaders .
Recommend 0
Patel D
Feb 12, 2020 05:31pm
BJP has technically lost election. But it is not demolished in Delhi. BJP lost 8 seats by less than 100 votes' 19 Seats by less than 1000, 9 seats by less than 2,000 votes. Add this seat won 8 It comes to 44 seat . If more voters would be out.
Recommend 0
John Hanoi
Feb 12, 2020 05:32pm
Wheat prices surge in Pakistan as economy flounders. Biryani is good here, thank you.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Feb 12, 2020 06:01pm
So much coverage of a small & relatively insignificant local election in India?
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 12, 2020 06:13pm
An ordinary Pakistani can't afford biryani anymore. Will eat grass very soon, if same economic woes continue.
Recommend 0
Mark
Feb 12, 2020 06:14pm
Yes Beef Biriyani.....They would love it!!!!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 12, 2020 06:27pm
Biryani Zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Anujit
Feb 12, 2020 06:30pm
@Patel D, Sour grapes?
Recommend 0
MirzaCanada
Feb 12, 2020 06:33pm
@Patel D, Loss by one vote is also a loss.
Recommend 0
Ahmad khan
Feb 12, 2020 06:40pm
Let's start eating biriyani here, anyway wheat price is very high:-)
Recommend 0
Danish
Feb 12, 2020 06:41pm
Pakistan immediately start exporting biyrani masala to India as it will be in great demand in future.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 12, 2020 06:48pm
@RAja Raman, what you say, proves nothing. See the total accumulated votes between the two parties.
Recommend 0
Jung2020
Feb 12, 2020 06:52pm
@Patel D, You forgot to mention it BJPs vote share increased massively...almost 10% compared to last assembly election. AAP votes has reduced.
Recommend 0
Arti Chabra
Feb 12, 2020 06:53pm
BJP last election won only 3, and this time they won 7 seats, 4 seats more.
Recommend 0
Biswas kumar
Feb 12, 2020 06:57pm
In 2024 election again BJP will win. People of india want that in center BJP will win and in states other parties
Recommend 0
Priyavrat
Feb 12, 2020 07:00pm
No one, its the honest taxpayer who lost to politicians who use this hard earned money to distribute freebies.
Recommend 0
Jayakumar Mogenahallil
Feb 12, 2020 07:15pm
Basically BJP won more seats than 2015!
Recommend 0
Rangarajan Raghavachari
Feb 12, 2020 07:18pm
@Ahmed bin Babar, Delhi is a old Moghul city and only now it's changing !40 % voted BJP and a third of its supporters voted AAP.. State elections on local issues
Recommend 0
K. Srinivas Rao
Feb 12, 2020 07:25pm
Indians are savouring Biryani , what about Roti price in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
atif
Feb 12, 2020 07:50pm
Won't be surprising if bjp announces a ban on cooking and sale of biryani in India
Recommend 0
Ahmed Saeed
Feb 12, 2020 07:52pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), You have said it all.
Recommend 0
atif
Feb 12, 2020 08:11pm
@Zak, would CAA apply to biryani too?
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Feb 12, 2020 08:16pm
@Jamil Soomro, New York City, you can try ordering it on line from New York City!
Recommend 0
Kumar
Feb 12, 2020 08:37pm
Biryani was fantastic here.. how was the naan there??
Recommend 0
ACEGKtime
Feb 12, 2020 08:40pm
@Zak, look at the results, it’s beginning of end of AAP unless it outperforms itself during next five years. Many seats where very close.
Recommend 0
Kedar
Feb 12, 2020 08:46pm
So long as Kejriwal is doing soft Hindutva, doesn't matter who is eating what.
Recommend 0
Gretekan
Feb 12, 2020 08:49pm
Fear of the Muslim 'minority' is what got the bjp into power in the first place. All this will do is ensure a third term for modi...
Recommend 0
Lahori kid
Feb 12, 2020 08:52pm
@hussain, Not going to happen, the BJP loyalists will remain loyal
Recommend 0
Really
Feb 12, 2020 09:54pm
@Faiz, “ BJP has won more seats then previous Delhi elections.” Correct more seats and higher vote share. Congress who supported Shaheen Bag lost deposit on 67/70 seats. Vote share halved. Zero seats earlier and now.
Recommend 0

