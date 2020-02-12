Those who themselves went to IMF should not criticise govt: Hafeez Shaikh

Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said those who had themselves approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should not be criticising the government for doing the same.

Addressing a session of the National Assembly, Shaikh responded to what he said was "undue" criticism from opposition benches.

Shaikh said that the governments that came to power both in 2008 and 2013 had gone to the IMF.

"This is a national problem, our development isn't at the pace that we don't go to the IMF.

"No one goes to the IMF happily, whether it be the previous governments or the current one. The situation compels us [to do so]," he said.

"Some people have claimed that in negotiations with the IMF, individuals from both parties are representatives of the IMF," the advisor said, adding that it was disappointing that people like Reza Baqir — who is the incumbent governor of the State Bank of Pakistan — were being discarded for having worked in the IMF earlier.

"We should be proud of Reza Baqir. He went on to study in the best American universities after having completed his initial studies from Lahore. He went on to join the IMF solely on the basis of his capabilities," Shaikh said, adding that those who did not have the credentials to even enter the halls of IMF were criticising the SBP governor for having worked there.

The special assistant to the premier on finance also provided some of the advantages of an IMF programme.

The first, he said, was that the financing of $6 billion provided was based on easier conditions, adding that if this money was obtained commercially it would be more expensive.

The second point, he said, was that the whole world was reassured that Pakistan was ready to operate with "discipline" and ready for partnerships with other parts of the world.

"The direct advantage of this is that other countries and other international organisations including World Bank and Asian Development Bank also increased their support for Pakistan."

Situation inherited by PTI govt

During his address to the lower house of Parliament, Shaikh explained the economic situation inherited by the PTI government.

Summarising the situation that was steering the government, the premier's special assistant said there was a loan of Rs95bn, Rs5,000bn to be returned in the next two years, highest current account deficit in Pakistan's history and nosedived reserves alongside an upward trajectory in the fiscal deficit.

He said that the other "dangerous situations" inherited by the government, which needs to be focussed on, is regarding exports.

"The crisis in Pakistan is that our country doesn't have dollars [...] We are going on depleting dollars and increasing our liabilities in dollars. And what is happening to exports? Because there is only one way to increase dollars, that is exports."

Shaikh said that over the past five years the rate of growth in exports was zero.

"A system in which the dollar was purposely kept cheap," he said, adding that imports were growing in the country, during this time and this affected industrialisation and exporters were disadvantaged.

"This is an issue we have to think about as a country. My main purpose is not to criticise but to present facts.

"This is also a challenge for the government."

He said that other concerns were the slow rate of development in agriculture as well as the electricity sector.

"We as a country have been unsuccessful in solving this problem and what manifests this is the circular debt."

In summary, Shaikh said the government could see the country entering into a crisis and no one was ready to give Pakistan a loan.

"When people raise questions that you didn't do this or that, the fundamental reason for that was that dollars had been depleted and nobody was ready to give us a loan."

Current govt's tasks

Shaikh said that under all conditions they had to save the country from defaulting.

"Why? Because it was be very dangerous for Pakistan."

He said various allies of Pakistan had assisted it and another important thing was going to the IMF.

Later, during his address, Shaikh shared certain steps the current government had taken to take the country out of the crisis it was in.

He said that one of the things that were required was to reduce expenses.

"This government has taken some decisions which are historic," he said, adding that one big decision that was taken was to freeze the budget of the Pakistan Army.

"Has anyone taken such a decision before?" he asked.

The premier's special assistant added that the civilian government's budget was also reduced by Rs40 billion.

"These are big decisions. I have been a part of various governments, no one used to take such decisions," Shaikh said.

With regards to managing expenditures, he said that a strict budget was set.

"I want to tell you that taxes in the first seven months, the target was around 2,200 and we achieved around 2,100," Sheikh said.

Additionally, he said that borrowing from the SBP over the past seven months was at zero, as they had decided not to borrow from the State Bank because such borrowing tends to be inflationary.

The premier's special assistant said that when they sat down to make a budget they decided that if they were to spend money on anyone it would be on two groups — the weakest segment of society and those who are supporting the government in increasing exports.

He said that the impact of the measures taken to benefit exporters was that exports had increased.

"After a zero per cent growth in five years, in the first seven months exports grew," Shaikh said, adding that this had occurred at a time when countries like Bangladesh and Vietnam had also been unsuccessful in increasing exports.

According to Shaikh, a big danger was the current account deficit, which he said had been reduced from Rs20bn to Rs13bn in the first year. He added that there was a primary surplus for the first time in ten years.

"I am not saying anything political, I am simply stating the facts," he said.

With regards to fiscal deficit, Shaikh said that it had also seen a downward trend.

Coming to revenues collected by the government, the adviser on finance said non-tax revenue had been increased by 170pc. He added that the target of non-tax revenue was Rs1,100bn, however, he said that it would Rs1,500bn.

Sheikh also shared that there was the economic had experienced stability. He added that the exchange rate also appeared to be at a stable level.

Abbasi questions PTI performance

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, responding to Shaikh, questioned “If there was a shortage, why didn’t the minister for food security enforce wheat emergency in the country?”

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses the National Assembly on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

He alleged people will not be provided any relief [by the current government].

“Why don’t the ministers here apprise us of their performance over the past 1.5 years? Other than banning plastic bags, nothing concrete has been done.

“While the minister has spoken about the national government, nobody here has mentioned the role of the Punjab government and questioned why this problem [wheat] was created.”

He added that the problem is not a shortage of wheat and sugar but rather the prices. The government should assure the people that prices will be reduced and the [profiteer and hoarder] mafia will be exposed, he added.

Abbasi said that there was an economic meltdown in the country and if the finance minister believed what he was saying, then he could only sympathise with Shaikh, the government and the people of Pakistan because none of it was based on facts. He claimed that if the PTI-led government completes its five-year term, the country’s debt will be doubled.

The senior PML-N leader is currently in prison in connection with an LNG corruption case and was brought to the NA after special production orders were issued.

