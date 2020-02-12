DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 12, 2020

SC directs ML-1 railway project to be completed in 2 years, KCR in 3 months

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 12, 2020

Email

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speak to the media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed speak to the media outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday said that the ML-1 train line should be made fully functional in the next two years while the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project should be completed in the next three months.

A three member bench — comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah — heard a case pertaining to the losses incurred by Pakistan Railways.

There will be dire consequences if the timeline given for the completion of the railway projects is not followed strictly, the court warned.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told the court that 85 per cent of the track for KCR has been cleared.

"We carried out an operation last night as well and razed a few buildings to the ground," Rashid said, assuring the court that work was being done to make KCR functional again.

Rashid also thanked the court for taking interest in the case, "We are grateful to you, a lot of work has been done in the past 12 days," he said.

"We are grateful to you, the whole nation is grateful," Justice Gulzar said in response while adding that the KCR is a "project for the people and not one individual. We want to bring good to people."

"Do not give the KCR project to Sindh government, keep it with yourself," Justice Gulzar told Sheikh Rashid while adding that KCR will end up like the Karachi transport system.

"We were hoping to even run trams in Karachi," the chief justice said.

He also asked the railways minister why the KCR was made part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "We added it to CPEC because of [our] financial situation," Rashid responded.

"China will give an expensive loan for KCR," the chief justice observed.

"If railways sells off some of its land it will be able to fix its own financial situation," the chief justice said. "Selling a single property from Karachi will fix the railway's financial system. But the court has put a stay on selling these properties," Rashid responded.

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who had been summoned to present the business plan for railways to the court, said that completing the project in three months will not be possible.

"You are saying that this can't be done [...] the project will be faced with delays while people are waiting for it [to be finished]," said the chief justice while stressing that that Pakistan Railways should not let its people sleep and "order them to work."

"Sheikh sahib when will the ribbon be cut for the project?" the chief justice asked about the KCR project.

"The country's financial situation is not too well at the moment. The real issue is that a large amount of funding is required for this project," Umar told the court in response.

"The Japanese people have been asking you over and over again about this project," the chief justice said to which Umar responded that the Sindh government will have to provide an answer for that.

Hearing this, the bench summoned a reply on the matter from the Sindh government in the next hearing. Umar also asked the court to tell the Sindh government to ensure action on the KCR project.

"Asad Umar, you are very respectable for us but you are not doing anything for railways," the chief justice said.

"We will present the 1,880 kilometres-long ML-1 project in front of the CDWP on March 10," Umar responded while adding that the project will also be approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on April 12," Umar told the court in response.

The court then enquired about the timeline for the completion of the project.

"From the day that it starts, the project will be finished in five years," Rashid told the court while adding that the Chinese will also be "satisfied with this project."

The hearing of the case pertaining to losses incurred by railways was adjourned for two months.

The hearing on KCR was adjourned until Feb 21; the next one will be held at the SC Karachi registry, where the railways minister and the Sindh chief secretary have been summoned.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Feb 12, 2020 11:36am
Finally its looking like a reality
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 12, 2020 11:48am
The facts are that the Railways doubled revenues during the last minister's tenure. He is at present in custody.
Recommend 0
Mustafa Ali Shah
Feb 12, 2020 11:53am
Good intentions shown by the judiciary but unrealistic target. Kindly also look towards the massive backlog of pending cases.
Recommend 0
naji
Feb 12, 2020 11:55am
Good move of SCP, this KCR project must complete in three months. This project facilitate thousands of commuter of Karachi. Central Govt & Provincial Govt are unwilling to take it seriously.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Warning signs

Warning signs

It is a deadly mix of incompetence and superciliousness that defines the crisis of the PTI government.

Editorial

Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...
February 11, 2020

Idlib confrontation

THOUGH the Syrian conflict is far from settled, the level of violence seen in earlier years — especially after the...
February 11, 2020

Religious harmony

IN a heart-warming example of tolerance and interfaith harmony, a 200-year-old temple in Balochistan has been...