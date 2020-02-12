DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 12, 2020

Revenue target comes into focus in IMF talks

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 12, 2020

Email

Talks with the IMF continued as discussions revolved around the need to further revise the revenue target downward. — Reuters/File
Talks with the IMF continued as discussions revolved around the need to further revise the revenue target downward. — Reuters/File

KARACHI: Talks with the IMF continued as discussions revolved around the need to further revise the revenue target downward. Multiple sources from within the talks confirmed to Dawn that the FBR has proposed up to Rs4.7 trillion as the maximum amount that can be collected this fiscal year whereas the IMF is asking it to aim for Rs4.9tr instead.

The gap implied fresh revenue measures totaling Rs200 billion that would need to be announced in the near future if the authorities fail to convince the fund of their limitations.

The revenue target for the FBR was originally set at Rs5.5tr in the budget for FY2020. It was then revised downward to Rs5.23 billion in the first review that concluded in December 2019. By the end of that year the revenue authority anno­unced a growing shortfall of Rs287 billion in the first six months of the fiscal year.

A few days later the government’s financial advisor paid his first visit to the FBR headquarters in which he reportedly expressed displeasure at this growing shortfall, telling the officers and chief of the revenue authority that continued shortfalls meant either fresh revenue measures to squeeze out more taxes from an already overburdened citizenry and business community, or mounting debt.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2020

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Warning signs

Warning signs

It is a deadly mix of incompetence and superciliousness that defines the crisis of the PTI government.

Editorial

Updated February 12, 2020

A black law

It is a black law, based in a sordid past and it should be done away with, lest it blight this country’s future.
February 12, 2020

A patched-up job

THE ruling PTI has averted one crisis for now. Facing the cameras in Lahore, members of the government and PML-Q...
February 12, 2020

Education concerns

EDUCATION may be the constitutional right of every individual between the ages of five and 16, but actually getting...
February 11, 2020

Idlib confrontation

THOUGH the Syrian conflict is far from settled, the level of violence seen in earlier years — especially after the...
February 11, 2020

Religious harmony

IN a heart-warming example of tolerance and interfaith harmony, a 200-year-old temple in Balochistan has been...