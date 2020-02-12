DAWN.COM

The more India play Pakistan, the better for cricket: Yuvraj

AgenciesUpdated February 12, 2020

Yuvraj feels the more the arch-rivals play in bilateral cricket series, the better it is for the sport. — AFP/File
NEW DELHI: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and Pakistan’s ex-big hitter Shahid Afridi believe that the two countries playing each other will be good for the sport.

“We play cricket for the love of the sport. We cannot choose which country to play against ourselves. But what I can say is that the more India versus Pakistan cricket there is, the better it is for the sport,” he said.

Yuvraj feels the more the arch-rivals play in bilateral cricket series, the better it is for the sport.

“I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands,” Yuvraj told Sports360.

Afridi also batted for resumption of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Both Yuvraj and Afridi still play in franchise-based T20 leagues after retiring from international cricket.

“I think, if India and Pakistan were to have a series, it will be something bigger than the Ashes. However, we don’t seem to get it. We are letting politics get in the way of people’s love for this sport and their wish to come together,” Afridi said.

“I think we need to put a few things behind us as well and so does India. We need to sit down together at a table and talk things out.”

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2020

Comments (8)

Roshan
Feb 12, 2020 09:03am
Enough money has been made on this rivalry. It never did much for coexistence as peaceful neighbors.
Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
Feb 12, 2020 09:20am
Can't agree more on this.
Recommend 0
Shahryar Shirazi
Feb 12, 2020 09:22am
Not Ashes. we need to come out of this mindset. The quality of our team has gone down significantly. Need to improve it first. Only then it will be Ashes like.
Recommend 0
Cincy Mumbhai
Feb 12, 2020 09:22am
He can move to Pakistan and play all he wants
Recommend 0
Rashmikant Patel
Feb 12, 2020 09:23am
Now this guy trying get fame
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 12, 2020 09:26am
Dear Yuvraj, Nation comes before cricket and Indian nation doesn't want to play cricket with Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Perfectionist
Feb 12, 2020 09:36am
Yuvraj is absolutely right.
Recommend 0
Haramullahvista
Feb 12, 2020 09:53am
After retirement almost all the players become 'intellectuals'. Yuvraj Singh is no exception.
Recommend 0

