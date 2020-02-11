DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 11, 2020

London police deploy facial recognition tech, stirring privacy fears

APFebruary 11, 2020

Email

Rights campaigner Silkie Carlo demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London on Tuesday, Feb 11. — AP
Rights campaigner Silkie Carlo demonstrates in front of a mobile police facial recognition facility outside a shopping centre in London on Tuesday, Feb 11. — AP

London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the controversial technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy.

Surveillance cameras mounted on a blue police van monitored people coming out of a shopping centre in Stratford, in east London. Signs warned that police were using the technology to find people wanted for serious crimes. Officers stood nearby, explaining to passers-by how the system works.

It's the first time London's Metropolitan Police Service has used live facial recognition cameras in an operational deployment since carrying out a series of trials that ended last year.

London police are using the technology despite warnings from rights groups, lawmakers and independent experts about a lack of accuracy and bias in the system and the erosion of privacy. Activists fear it's just the start of expanded surveillance.

"We don't accept this. This isn't what you do in a democracy. You don't scan people's faces with cameras. This is something you do in China, not in the UK,” said Silkie Carlo, director of privacy campaign group Big Brother Watch.

Britain has a strong tradition of upholding civil liberties and of not allowing police to arbitrarily stop and identify people, she said. "This technology just sweeps all of that away."

Police Commander Mark McEwan downplayed concerns about the machines being unaccountable. Even if the computer picks someone out of a crowd, the final decision on whether to investigate further is made by an officer on the ground, he said.

"This is a prompt to them that that's somebody we may want to engage with and identify," he said.

London's system uses technology from Japan's NEC to scan faces in the crowds to see if they matched any on a watchlist of 5,000 faces created specifically for Tuesday's operation.

The watchlist images are mainly of people wanted by the police or courts for serious crimes like attempted murder, said McEwan.

London police say that in trials, the technology correctly identified 7 in 10 wanted people who walked by the camera while the error rate was 1 in 1,000 people. But an independent review found only eight of 42 matches were verified as correct.

Police are "using the latest most up-to-date algorithm we can get,” McEwan said. "We're content that it has been independently tested around bias and for accuracy. It's the most accurate technology available to us."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Feb 11, 2020 11:05pm
If India applies it will become a big problem, just for ACC people crying.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 11, 2020

Idlib confrontation

THOUGH the Syrian conflict is far from settled, the level of violence seen in earlier years — especially after the...
February 11, 2020

Religious harmony

IN a heart-warming example of tolerance and interfaith harmony, a 200-year-old temple in Balochistan has been...
Updated February 10, 2020

Law of the jungle

The impunity with which Karachi’s precious resource is plundered must end now.
February 10, 2020

PTI in a quandary

THE PTI-led ruling coalition is under tremendous strain. Hastily patched together in the aftermath of the 2018...
February 10, 2020

Fixing scandal

THE 17-month sentence handed out to former Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed by the Manchester Crown Court on...