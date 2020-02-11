DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 11, 2020

'Pakistanis are you ready?': Foreign Peshawar Zalmi players tweet in Urdu ahead of PSL 5

Dawn.comFebruary 11, 2020

Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy (C) celebrates with teammates his team's victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2017. — AFP/File
Peshawar Zalmi captain Daren Sammy (C) celebrates with teammates his team's victory over Quetta Gladiators in the final cricket match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at The Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 5, 2017. — AFP/File

With just days to go before the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off, foreign players in the Peshawar Zalmi team tweeted in Urdu to express their excitement and eagerness to come to play in the country.

"Pakistanis, how are you?" asked England's Tom Banton in Urdu on Twitter, as he informed fans that he was preparing for his tour of Pakistan.

“I am packing my bags. Are you ready for Pakistan Super League season five and for Peshawar Zalmi’s fours and sixes?”

"I am packing my luggage and am ready to come to Pakistan. All of you should get ready to come to the stadium as well," he wrote.

He is not the only one to tease his arrival. On Monday, Banton's compatriot Liam Dawson had tweeted “Asalam-o-Alaikum Pakistan”, and said that he was preparing to visit the country.

"Is Pakistan ready for PSL five? Now that the entire PSL is being held in Pakistan, are you ready to fill the stadiums?"

Dawson went on to express his love for local cuisine, saying "my mouth is already watering thinking about chapli kabab and dam pukht".

The much loved Peshawar Zalmi captain, Daren Sammy, also took to Twitter acknowledging Pakistanis' love for cricket and saying that he can’t wait to be a part of the Zalmi squad again.

"PSL 5 would mean a lot for the Pakistani people and I can't wait to join my Peshawar Zalmi family," he said.

In another tweet early Tuesday, he said: "Pakistan I am on my way. This journey is more than just cricket," he tweeted.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, replied by welcoming the player.

The Pakistan Super League 2020 is set to begin from February 20.

Sport

Comments (5)

Fastrack
Feb 11, 2020 04:32pm
That time of the year. Pakistan. Love.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2020 04:33pm
IPL has bigger viewership that PSL.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Feb 11, 2020 05:10pm
SUPER LEAGUE!! Much awaited cricketing event!! cant wait. Love it!!
Recommend 0
Sarai Alamgir
Feb 11, 2020 05:14pm
@M. Emad, so?
Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Feb 11, 2020 05:15pm
Flop PSL, ridden by black money & corruption.
Recommend 0

