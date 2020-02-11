Modi's BJP sees likely defeat in Delhi state election amid outcry against divisive laws

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was facing a stunning defeat by a regional party on Tuesday in elections in the national capital that were seen as a referendum on Modi’s policies, such as a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Saturday’s New Delhi legislative elections pit Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or “common man’s” party, whose pro-poor policies focused on fixing state-run schools and providing cheap electricity, free health care and bus transport for women during its five years in power.

The BJP won a bigger majority in a general election in May, but it has lost a string of state elections since then.

The protests, in which at least 25 people have been killed, erupted across the country in December last year, after the BJP passed a new citizenship law critics say violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims.

Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

With more than 75% of the votes counted, the Aam Admi Party (AAP), led by the city's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was leading in 63 of the 70 constituencies and the BJP in seven, the Election Commission said. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, was unlikely to win any seats.

Full results were expected later on Tuesday.

The BJP ran a campaign accusing protesters of supporting Pakistan and was projected to win 13 seats, up from three in 2015 but far below its own expectations. The party's local chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted it would win a majority.

Celebrations

A defeat is a setback to Modi’s prestige, coming less than eight months after he led the BJP to a resounding victory in national elections. The party won all seven of the capital’s parliamentary seats in those polls.

The victory will be a major boost for Kejriwal, the 51-year-old anti-corruption crusader.

AAP activists in distinctive white boat-shaped caps danced outside party headquarters in New Delhi as the result became clear, TV channels showed.

Neelanjan Sircar, an assistant professor at Ashoka University near New Delhi, said that local issues, including delivery of basic services like education and health, appeared to sway voters towards the AAP, even as the BJP ran a polarising campaign on the back of Modi's image.

“Modi is a larger than life character at the national level, which obviously gives the BJP a huge advantage in national politics,” Sircar said.

“But it doesn't translate to state level politics, where the BJP often doesn't have a charismatic face.”

Bespectacled former bureaucrat Kejriwal, 51, formed AAP in 2012 amid an anti-corruption movement that swept India.

The party won a stunning victory in 2015 state elections in the capital, wiping out the BJP and Congress, the party that has ruled India for half its post-independence history.

The Congress — the main opposition at national level — was projected to win no seats in Delhi on Tuesday, data showed, reflecting the deep decline in its fortunes.