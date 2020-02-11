DAWN.COM

Modi's BJP sees likely defeat in Delhi state election amid outcry against divisive laws

Reuters | APUpdated February 11, 2020

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside its party headquarters in New Delhi on Feb 11. — Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party was facing a stunning defeat by a regional party on Tuesday in elections in the national capital that were seen as a referendum on Modi’s policies, such as a new national citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Saturday’s New Delhi legislative elections pit Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or “common man’s” party, whose pro-poor policies focused on fixing state-run schools and providing cheap electricity, free health care and bus transport for women during its five years in power.

The BJP won a bigger majority in a general election in May, but it has lost a string of state elections since then.

The protests, in which at least 25 people have been killed, erupted across the country in December last year, after the BJP passed a new citizenship law critics say violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims.

Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

With more than 75% of the votes counted, the Aam Admi Party (AAP), led by the city's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, was leading in 63 of the 70 constituencies and the BJP in seven, the Election Commission said. The Congress party, led by Sonia Gandhi, was unlikely to win any seats.

Full results were expected later on Tuesday.

The BJP ran a campaign accusing protesters of supporting Pakistan and was projected to win 13 seats, up from three in 2015 but far below its own expectations. The party's local chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted it would win a majority.

Celebrations

A defeat is a setback to Modi’s prestige, coming less than eight months after he led the BJP to a resounding victory in national elections. The party won all seven of the capital’s parliamentary seats in those polls.

The victory will be a major boost for Kejriwal, the 51-year-old anti-corruption crusader.

AAP activists in distinctive white boat-shaped caps danced outside party headquarters in New Delhi as the result became clear, TV channels showed.

Neelanjan Sircar, an assistant professor at Ashoka University near New Delhi, said that local issues, including delivery of basic services like education and health, appeared to sway voters towards the AAP, even as the BJP ran a polarising campaign on the back of Modi's image.

“Modi is a larger than life character at the national level, which obviously gives the BJP a huge advantage in national politics,” Sircar said.

“But it doesn't translate to state level politics, where the BJP often doesn't have a charismatic face.”

Bespectacled former bureaucrat Kejriwal, 51, formed AAP in 2012 amid an anti-corruption movement that swept India.

The party won a stunning victory in 2015 state elections in the capital, wiping out the BJP and Congress, the party that has ruled India for half its post-independence history.

The Congress — the main opposition at national level — was projected to win no seats in Delhi on Tuesday, data showed, reflecting the deep decline in its fortunes.

MG
Feb 11, 2020 02:10pm
Very wrong perception. BJP has improved its vote share and number of MLAs from 3 to 12. In fact BJP popularity has been jumped by 300%
Recommend 0
Rationalfromindia
Feb 11, 2020 02:10pm
Both BJPs vote share and number of seats as compared to 2015 election has increased by 800%.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 11, 2020 02:11pm
Down fall of Modi and his BJP party has started with the results of recent Deli elections and, I am sure Modi will approve more fake adventures to create sensational and gain public sympathies. Be ready for more dramas! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and peoples well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!)
Recommend 0
John
Feb 11, 2020 02:11pm
In India, state elections are contested on local issues and national elections are contested on national issues. It's a sign of an informed voter base.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2020 02:21pm
Modi Defeated!
Recommend 0
Jack
Feb 11, 2020 02:22pm
Modi sending SOS to Trump for a PR rescue!
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Feb 11, 2020 02:22pm
Mr shah mehmood qurIshi was right
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 11, 2020 02:23pm
For how long can racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. cronies deceive, disbunk and mislead the poor, trifle, weak and feeble masses of India based on centuries old political mantra of "divide and rule?"
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Feb 11, 2020 02:23pm
Writer must have some knowledge about 2015 and current result.
Recommend 0
Glen
Feb 11, 2020 02:29pm
at least we have fair elections
Recommend 0
Koena
Feb 11, 2020 02:30pm
BJP winning seats have improved in Delhi elections.
Recommend 0
topbrass
Feb 11, 2020 04:07pm
Finally the verdict is out... The Indian Democracy is alive and ticking. Modi is the real democrat.
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
Feb 11, 2020 04:10pm
Delhi is a Union territory. Not a state. It has very less powers
Recommend 0
Rao
Feb 11, 2020 04:20pm
People of Delhi are intelligent - they supported Modi at national level by giving seven out of seven member of Parliament - they gave thumping majority to kejriwal for local state governanance. Kejriwal should concentrate on the state and not go on fighting with centre. He can do better for Delhi by cooperating with centre.
Recommend 0
Sajjad Memon
Feb 11, 2020 04:45pm
Modi is the real leader.
Recommend 0
Amrik Singh
Feb 11, 2020 04:46pm
@MG, Donot forget just 8 months back BJP won 7 seats and AAP didnt got any seat. What hapened in the last 8 months. What happened to those voters who voter for BJP in May last year and now have changed. Why they change if you can reply.
Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Feb 11, 2020 04:55pm
In India, there is free and fair elections not selection.
Recommend 0
Suraj
Feb 11, 2020 04:57pm
We are celebrating democracy....almost all indians know Modi is better at center but in state (delhi) kejriwal is best....we were just waiting with what margin kejriwal wins the election
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Feb 11, 2020 05:04pm
It doesn’t make any difference whatsoever. BJP will still be in power at the center with absolute majority in the Lok Sabha for 4 more years.
Recommend 0
Uday
Feb 11, 2020 05:04pm
All 70 seats are won by parties supporting Citizenship Amendment Act. Writing on the wall is very clear.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Feb 11, 2020 05:10pm
@MG, If that is the sentiment then may you get more like divisive Modis!
Recommend 0

