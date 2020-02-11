DAWN.COM

Modi's BJP defeated in Delhi state election amid outcry against divisive laws

ReutersUpdated February 11, 2020

Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside its party headquarters in New Delhi on Feb 11. — Reuters
Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside its party headquarters in New Delhi on Feb 11. — Reuters

India's ruling party was projected to lose a key state election on Tuesday, the vote count showed, in its first electoral test since deadly anti-government protests erupted nearly two months ago.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a bigger majority in a general election in May, but it has lost a string of state elections since then.

The protests, in which at least 25 people have been killed, erupted across the country in December last year, after the BJP passed a new citizenship law critics say violates India's secular constitution and discriminates against minority Muslims.

Explainer: What does India's new citizenship law mean?

In counting for state polls held in India's capital New Delhi, data from India's Election Commission showed the liberal Aam Aadmi Party, led by the city's chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, leading 57 out of 70 seats.

The BJP ran a campaign accusing protesters of supporting Pakistan and was projected to win 13 seats, up from three in 2015 but far below its own expectations. The party's local chief Manoj Tiwari had predicted it would win a majority.

AAP activists in distinctive white boat-shaped caps danced outside party headquarters in New Delhi as the result became clear, TV channels showed.

Neelanjan Sircar, an assistant professor at Ashoka University near New Delhi, said that local issues, including delivery of basic services like education and health, appeared to sway voters towards the AAP, even as the BJP ran a polarising campaign on the back of Modi's image.

“Modi is a larger than life character at the national level, which obviously gives the BJP a huge advantage in national politics,” Sircar said.

“But it doesn't translate to state level politics, where the BJP often doesn't have a charismatic face.”

Bespectacled former bureaucrat Kejriwal, 51, formed AAP in 2012 amid an anti-corruption movement that swept India.

The party won a stunning victory in 2015 state elections in the capital, wiping out the BJP and Congress, the party that has ruled India for half its post-independence history.

The Congress — the main opposition at national level — was projected to win no seats in Delhi on Tuesday, data showed, reflecting the deep decline in its fortunes.

MG
Feb 11, 2020 02:10pm
Very wrong perception. BJP has improved its vote share and number of MLAs from 3 to 12. In fact BJP popularity has been jumped by 300%
Recommend 0
Rationalfromindia
Feb 11, 2020 02:10pm
Both BJPs vote share and number of seats as compared to 2015 election has increased by 800%.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 11, 2020 02:11pm
Down fall of Modi and his BJP party has started with the results of recent Deli elections and, I am sure Modi will approve more fake adventures to create sensational and gain public sympathies. Be ready for more dramas! (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and peoples well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!)
Recommend 0
John
Feb 11, 2020 02:11pm
In India, state elections are contested on local issues and national elections are contested on national issues. It's a sign of an informed voter base.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 11, 2020 02:21pm
Modi Defeated!
Recommend 0
Jack
Feb 11, 2020 02:22pm
Modi sending SOS to Trump for a PR rescue!
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Feb 11, 2020 02:22pm
Mr shah mehmood qurIshi was right
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 11, 2020 02:23pm
For how long can racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. cronies deceive, disbunk and mislead the poor, trifle, weak and feeble masses of India based on centuries old political mantra of "divide and rule?"
Recommend 0
Ramesh R
Feb 11, 2020 02:23pm
Writer must have some knowledge about 2015 and current result.
Recommend 0
Glen
Feb 11, 2020 02:29pm
at least we have fair elections
Recommend 0
Koena
Feb 11, 2020 02:30pm
BJP winning seats have improved in Delhi elections.
Recommend 0

