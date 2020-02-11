13 PTM activists booked over hate speech

QUETTA: Loralai police on Monday registered a case against 13 activists of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) for allegedly making hate speeches.

They also arrested a PTM activist, Mullah Behram.

The first information report (FIR) lodged by SHO of Loralai police station Sardar Abdul Rehman against the activists’ mentions Pakistan Penal Code’s Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confine­ment), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and under Section 16 of MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) ordinance.

According to the police, the activists had chanted slogans against the security forces during a procession at the Bagh football stadium in Loralai.

PTM local leader Mullah Behram was detained as the police was carrying out raids to arrest other activists nominated in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2020