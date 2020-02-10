DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2020

Indian soldier killed as Pakistan Army responds to 'unprovoked' fire from across LoC: ISPR

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated February 10, 2020

Email

The Indian army fired across the LoC into Jandrot and Nikial sectors using mortars and heavy weapons during the last 24 hours. — AFP/File
The Indian army fired across the LoC into Jandrot and Nikial sectors using mortars and heavy weapons during the last 24 hours. — AFP/File

The Pakistan Army said on Monday it had killed an Indian soldier and injured three others in response to "unprovoked" firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), which seriously injured 10 civilians, including women and children.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the injured Indian soldiers included a major.

During the last 24 hours, the Indian army fired across the LoC into Jandrot and Nikial sectors using mortars and heavy weapons, deliberately targeting the civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli district.

Ten people, including two children and as many women, sustained serious injuries. They were evacuated to a nearby medical facility for necessary care, the ISPR said.

Pakistani troops "responded effectively" to Indian ceasefire violations and "substantial damage [was] inflicted on the Indian posts which initiated the fire", the press release added.

Indian envoy summoned

The Foreign Office summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia today to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the LoC in several villages of Kotli.

According to an FO press release, the "the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing" by the Indian army caused serious injuries to Muhammad Shabbir, Jamila Bibi, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Yasin and Muhammad Safin in Jabbar village; Muhammad Haleem, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Junaid in Sandhara village; Zubaida Bibi in Sumbal Gali village; and Zaheer in Dabsi village.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian troops, FO Director General (South Asia & Saarc) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored that "such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security", the statement said.

He said that by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB), India could not divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Chaudhri called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB.

He also called on India to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council resolutions, the FO said.

LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
TC
Feb 10, 2020 05:40pm
India will accept the narrative?
Recommend 0
Shahid
Feb 10, 2020 05:42pm
This is sad on so many levels!!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A jobless future

A jobless future

Widespread automation may be a chance to redefine what it means to be human.
Divided Muslims

Divided Muslims

Huma Yusuf
There are broader dynamics within the Muslim world that minimise the likelihood of a joint voice on Kashmir.

Editorial

Updated February 10, 2020

Law of the jungle

The impunity with which Karachi’s precious resource is plundered must end now.
February 10, 2020

PTI in a quandary

THE PTI-led ruling coalition is under tremendous strain. Hastily patched together in the aftermath of the 2018...
February 10, 2020

Fixing scandal

THE 17-month sentence handed out to former Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed by the Manchester Crown Court on...
Updated February 09, 2020

Public executions: a bad idea

Although NA resolutions have no legal effect, they signal the mentality and mood of the lawmakers in parliament.
February 09, 2020

Lal Masjid déjà-vu?

THE Lal Masjid episode of 2007 is one of the darkest chapters of the Musharraf era. The incident, in which the state...
February 09, 2020

Coronavirus concerns

SO FAR, there have been hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while some 35,000 others may...