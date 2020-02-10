DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2020

Pakistan warns against mixing sports with politics as India disowns its visiting Kabaddi team

Dawn.com | Abu Bakar BilalUpdated February 10, 2020

The team currently contesting in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 has not been approved by official bodies, Indian authorities say. — Photo courtesy Twitter
Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) on Monday rejected Indian authorities' claims that they had not "approved" any team to participate in the ongoing Kabaddi World Cup 2020.

Earlier today, the Indian authorities had said they had not approved any team from the country to participate in the Kabaddi World Cup currently underway in Pakistan, a day after the athletes arrived via Wagah Border. The statements had caused uncertainty with regards to the position of the Indian team, which is representing India.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, PKF President Chaudhry Shafay Hussain held "enemy elements" responsible for the confusion and said: "The fact is that the Kabaddi World Cup is being held in Pakistan for the first time. It was only held in India before.

"Some enemy elements are conspiring [against the event]." The PKF president also warned that a first information report will be lodged against those spreading "false propaganda".

PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar, while speaking to the media in Lahore, said that the Indian Kabaddi team was India's national team and cautioned against mixing sports and politics.

Sarwar urged critics to "check the rankings of all the players" in the Indian team. He said that the statements by the Indian officials were a result of internal rifts between national bodies.

DawnNewsTV had also approached Indian players and team management, but they did not comment on the situation.

All of the previous six-circle-style kabaddi world cups have been hosted by India with the most recent event taking place in 2016.

Pakistan is hosting the event for the first time this year. The tournament will be eight-days long with matches in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

Other than India, teams from Iran, Canada, Australia, United States, Sierra Leone and Kenya are also participating in the event.

Amid the ongoing confusion, the Indian side defeated Germany in today's match.

'No idea' who went

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra said he had "no idea" about the players who had gone to Pakistan as neither the IOA nor the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) had approved any team to participate in the World Cup, The Hindustan Times reported.

"The IOA has not approved and it has also not been approved by the federation so I don’t know who has gone. Whether 60 or 100 have gone, I have no idea. The kabaddi federation, which is a member of IOA, has confirmed that they have not sent anyone. I have seen statements from the (sports) ministry which confirm they have not approved anyone. So I don’t know who they are and what the story is," he was quoted as saying.

SP Garg, the administrator of AKFI, also confirmed that the federation had not granted permission to any team to take part in the Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan, adding that the authority discovered that players from India had gone only after information was sought.

According to Scroll.in, for Indian teams to participate in international competitions, the relevant body needs to write to the sports ministry which then forwards the request to the Ministry for External Affairs and the Home Ministry for clearance, irrespective of whether it is a government-funded event or not.

Ashfaq
Feb 10, 2020 04:36pm
Perhaps the nationality of the team has just been changed.
Recommend 0
Gulshan
Feb 10, 2020 04:40pm
Left hand doesn't know what right hand is doing. !!!
Recommend 0
Dr.Habib A. Zuberi
Feb 10, 2020 04:50pm
Childish behavior. One should never mix politics with sports.
Recommend 0
Roshan
Feb 10, 2020 04:51pm
Who are these people being hosted by pakistan? Please be careful.
Recommend 0
Sushant Bhalla
Feb 10, 2020 04:53pm
Its an unauthorized team mostly from Punjab India.
Recommend 0
Agnes Mical
Feb 10, 2020 04:54pm
Good move
Recommend 0
Kulwant Singh Dhingra
Feb 10, 2020 04:55pm
How did they manage to get visa, without the permission from the Indian govt?
Recommend 0
murli
Feb 10, 2020 04:55pm
Petty.
Recommend 0
Karandeep
Feb 10, 2020 04:57pm
Something fishy, govt of India didn't have any knowledge.
Recommend 0
Sultan
Feb 10, 2020 05:00pm
Check their visa applications
Recommend 0
Ijaz
Feb 10, 2020 05:11pm
What next..club team from India?
Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Feb 10, 2020 05:16pm
India did not send a team who are these people enjoying free Biryani in Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
India First
Feb 10, 2020 05:21pm
Modi government needs to go. Cannot hold sports hostage for political gains.
Recommend 0
Patrick Aitkin
Feb 10, 2020 05:32pm
Stop this nonsense and accept that you sent your players. Stop politicizing sports and stop digging the hole you are in.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Feb 10, 2020 05:33pm
Paid local actors.
Recommend 0
Nitin
Feb 10, 2020 06:08pm
Indian international Kabaddi players are well known and well paid. They wont risk going to Pakistan without Indian govt approval. The Organisers need to explain who these 60 imported indians are and on what basis are the claiming to represent India. Show some documents.
Recommend 0
Ag
Feb 10, 2020 06:16pm
If they win they will own them if they lose they will disown them
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 10, 2020 06:22pm
How it is possible to enter the Pakistan without a prior approval from the competent authority? Is this the world cup or a local tournament?
Recommend 0
Starboy
Feb 10, 2020 06:23pm
Just because to run a show, why are you inviting some local players ? Seriously, what event is this ?
Recommend 0
Sri Lanka
Feb 10, 2020 06:34pm
@India First, you must depart
Recommend 0
Mango Man
Feb 10, 2020 06:34pm
Politics is being played by IOA, and sports ministry.
Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Feb 10, 2020 06:54pm
The Indian players are welcome whether here with or without permission. They will no doubt bring healthy competition to the tournament which will bring joy to genuine sports lovers.
Recommend 0
J
Feb 10, 2020 06:56pm
@murli, Dude, how is that petty? I can't make a team and represent a country! Do you see top players from India in that team?
Recommend 0
J
Feb 10, 2020 06:57pm
@Ag, They are already disowned, Win or lose
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 10, 2020 06:58pm
Maybe some random citizens went to Pakistan calling themselves kabaddi players....Pakistan should just look carefully
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 10, 2020 07:04pm
Pakistan should accept India's offer to evacuate Pakistani students from coronavirus-hit China.
Recommend 0
Naurez Hasnain
Feb 10, 2020 08:03pm
First they allowed them to participate and now trying to fail the event.
Recommend 0
Jigar
Feb 10, 2020 08:47pm
@Nitin, Indian border control allowed them to pass through. Didn't they check why these people were travelling to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 10, 2020 08:51pm
Whats the state of the economy?
Recommend 0
Mogambo
Feb 10, 2020 09:08pm
Great Idea! Similarly get an Indian Cricket team as well and play with them!
Recommend 0
Deep
Feb 10, 2020 09:13pm
@Jigar, They might have visitor visa. There are many privately held tournaments also. So you cannot give this argument to claim it’s official Indian team.
Recommend 0

