DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2020

India disowns team participating in Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan

Dawn.comFebruary 10, 2020

Email

The team currently contesting in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 has not been approved by official bodies, Indian authorities say. — Photo courtesy Twitter
The team currently contesting in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 has not been approved by official bodies, Indian authorities say. — Photo courtesy Twitter

A day after athletes arrived in Lahore via the Wagah Border, Indian authorities on Monday said they had not approved any team from the country to participate in the Kabaddi World Cup currently underway in Pakistan.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Narinder Batra said he had "no idea" about the players who had gone to Pakistan as neither the IOA nor the Amateur Kabbadi Federation of India (AKFI) had approved any team to participate in the World Cup, The Hindustan Times reported.

"The IOA has not approved and it has also not been approved by the federation so I don’t know who has gone. Whether 60 or 100 have gone, I have no idea. The kabaddi federation, which is a member of IOA, has confirmed that they have not sent anyone. I have seen statements from the (sports) ministry which confirm they have not approved anyone. So I don’t know who they are and what the story is," he was quoted as saying.

SP Garg, the administrator of AKFI, also confirmed that the federation had not granted permission to any team to take part in the Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan, adding that the authority discovered that players from India had gone only after information was sought.

The statements by Indian officials have given rise to confusion as a team from India had arrived in Pakistan through the Wagah Border to participate in the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 on Saturday.

According to Scroll.in, for Indian teams to participate in international competitions, the relevant body needs to write to the sports ministry which then forwards the request to the Ministry for External Affairs and the Home Ministry for clearance, irrespective of whether it is a government-funded event or not.

All of the previous six-circle-style kabaddi world cups have been hosted by India with the most recent event taking place in 2016.

Pakistan is hosting the event for the first time this year. The tournament will be eight-days long with matches in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

Other than India, teams from Iran, Canada, Australia, United States, Sierra Leone and Kenya are also participating in the event.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ijaz
Feb 10, 2020 05:11pm
What next..club team from India?
Recommend 0
Dr Malaria
Feb 10, 2020 05:16pm
India did not send a team who are these people enjoying free Biryani in Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
India First
Feb 10, 2020 05:21pm
Modi government needs to go. Cannot hold sports hostage for political gains.
Recommend 0
Patrick Aitkin
Feb 10, 2020 05:32pm
Stop this nonsense and accept that you sent your players. Stop politicizing sports and stop digging the hole you are in.
Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Feb 10, 2020 05:33pm
Paid local actors.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A jobless future

A jobless future

Widespread automation may be a chance to redefine what it means to be human.
Divided Muslims

Divided Muslims

Huma Yusuf
There are broader dynamics within the Muslim world that minimise the likelihood of a joint voice on Kashmir.

Editorial

Updated February 10, 2020

Law of the jungle

The impunity with which Karachi’s precious resource is plundered must end now.
February 10, 2020

PTI in a quandary

THE PTI-led ruling coalition is under tremendous strain. Hastily patched together in the aftermath of the 2018...
February 10, 2020

Fixing scandal

THE 17-month sentence handed out to former Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed by the Manchester Crown Court on...
Updated February 09, 2020

Public executions: a bad idea

Although NA resolutions have no legal effect, they signal the mentality and mood of the lawmakers in parliament.
February 09, 2020

Lal Masjid déjà-vu?

THE Lal Masjid episode of 2007 is one of the darkest chapters of the Musharraf era. The incident, in which the state...
February 09, 2020

Coronavirus concerns

SO FAR, there have been hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while some 35,000 others may...