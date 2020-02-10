DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2020

Shares sink below 40,000 mark as inflation, coronavirus take toll on investor sentiment

Dawn.comUpdated February 10, 2020

Email

The inflationary backdrop hampers the government from implementing sweeping reforms to raise revenues, says expert. — Online/File
The inflationary backdrop hampers the government from implementing sweeping reforms to raise revenues, says expert. — Online/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange began another week on a bearish note on Monday, with the KSE-100 index plunging 846.93 points (2.16 per cent) as analysts pointed to a need for fiscal adjustment and the market reacted to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak hurting imports.

The index, which had settled for the weekend at 40,143.63, fell to 39,296.70 points at the market's close. The apex of the day remained 40,150.34 points while the lowest the stocks tumbled to was 39,196.19.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Deputy Head of Research at AKD Securities, Ali Asghar Poonawala, said two things were visible in the stock market.

The first is the need to fill the fiscal gap. He said that even though the government is saying there won't be a mini-budget, there is a need for some fiscal adjustment.

Secondly, Poonwala said that there was a knock-on impact from the coronavirus. He said that there are a lot of semi-used and raw material goods that come from China that have been held for over 30 days. He said that importers have to revert to alternative sources for importing the products, which are more expensive most of the time.

Poonawala added that this effect should continue for at least another 60 days.

He said risk-off sentiment was largely witnessed due to two main factors — first being the ongoing IMF negotiations where a roadmap to fix the fiscal gap is critical. The possible moves to raise taxation, likely through indirect means, are inherently inflationary, something the government has vowed to contain.

"In effect, the inflationary backdrop hampers the government from implementing sweeping reforms to raise revenues," he explained.

"Secondly, perceptions have largely turned to profit-taking, while institutional investors are holding back on fresh allocations citing a worsening risk sentiment. The lack of concrete steps to tackle inflation and implement wholesale energy reforms are hurting expectations of stability."

Poonawala said in the backdrop of worsening global industrial activity led by slowing growth in Asia, stemming from the coronavirus outbreak in China, "we find possible negatives beginning to impact investor expectations at home as well."

In his remarks on the market trends, Head of Foreign Institutional Sales at Next Capital Limited Muhammad Faizan said talk of new taxes through a mini-budget was causing "continuous pressure".

He explained that IMF-mandated tax collection was relatively low, adding that the IMF is talking about introducing new taxes.

Faizan further said the earnings season had also started with most companies not expecting promising results, which was also reflected in the market's slide today.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
BALA
Feb 10, 2020 04:47pm
And Pakistan Government busy in Delhi election analysis.
Recommend 0
amir_indian
Feb 10, 2020 04:49pm
Super Power Pakistan in making
Recommend 0
Justice First
Feb 10, 2020 05:04pm
It is all speculation and market big players manipulating as deem fit.The market will regain in coming days.
Recommend 0
Sher Afghan
Feb 10, 2020 05:21pm
It's easy. Now instead of taking note of your failures, blame it all on Coronavirus.
Recommend 0
NewEra
Feb 10, 2020 05:29pm
Bankruptcy is near.!!!
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 10, 2020 05:34pm
Just distract the people by making speeches about India and kashmir
Recommend 0
Love
Feb 10, 2020 05:38pm
few days ago, IK said economy is booming !! Another U turn
Recommend 0
Khan
Feb 10, 2020 05:45pm
And FM Qureshi is busy with the outcome of Delhi polls.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A jobless future

A jobless future

Widespread automation may be a chance to redefine what it means to be human.
Divided Muslims

Divided Muslims

Huma Yusuf
There are broader dynamics within the Muslim world that minimise the likelihood of a joint voice on Kashmir.

Editorial

Updated February 10, 2020

Law of the jungle

The impunity with which Karachi’s precious resource is plundered must end now.
February 10, 2020

PTI in a quandary

THE PTI-led ruling coalition is under tremendous strain. Hastily patched together in the aftermath of the 2018...
February 10, 2020

Fixing scandal

THE 17-month sentence handed out to former Pakistan opening batsman Nasir Jamshed by the Manchester Crown Court on...
Updated February 09, 2020

Public executions: a bad idea

Although NA resolutions have no legal effect, they signal the mentality and mood of the lawmakers in parliament.
February 09, 2020

Lal Masjid déjà-vu?

THE Lal Masjid episode of 2007 is one of the darkest chapters of the Musharraf era. The incident, in which the state...
February 09, 2020

Coronavirus concerns

SO FAR, there have been hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while some 35,000 others may...