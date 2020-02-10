Seven civilians injured in Indian shelling along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Seven civilians, including women and children, were injured in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Sunday, as ceasefire violations by Indian army from across the Line of Control (LoC) continued on the second consecutive day, officials said.

The casualties occurred in different villages of Jandrot and Goi sectors in Nakyal and Tatta Pani tehsils, respectively, of Kotli district after shelling began there in the afternoon, said Kotli deputy commissioner Dr Umer Azam.

In Jandrot sector, Zubaida Bibi, 30, was injured in Chota Naar Dabsi village; Zaheeruddin, 55, in Lanjot village; Aleemuddin, 40, in Dabsi village; and Jameela Bibi, 35, in Dehri village.

In Goi sector, Mohammad Haleem, 60, and his sons Junaid Haleem, 12, and Zeeshan Haleem, 10, were injured after a mortar shell fell on their house in Hari Dharra village, the deputy commissioner said.

He said the injured had been evacuated to hospitals and they were out of danger.

In separate statements, AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider condemned unrelenting ceasefire violations by Indian army which they said were aimed at diverting international attention from atrocities being committed in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2020