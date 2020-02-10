Pakistan, Iran grab big wins to open Kabaddi World Cup

LAHORE: The Kabaddi World Cup started here on Sunday with big wins for hosts Pakistan and Iran.

Pakistan thrashed Canada 64-13 in the opener with Iran overwhelming Sierra Leone 60-19 in the second game of the day.

Teams from 10 nations are taking part in the event being organised in three cities.

At a colourful inauguration ceremony, local band Seismic Tremors peformed with players of all the teams taking part in the match past.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said it was a “great honour for the Punjab government to host an international event for the first time”.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi welcomed the teams and recalled that his elder brother Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi had laid the foundations of the game in the country 42 years ago.

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimur Bhatti said the event shows that Pakistan is a safe country for international sport.

Published in Dawn, February 10th, 2020