DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 10, 2020

Iran again fails to put satellite into orbit amid US worries

APFebruary 09, 2020

Email

This February 4, 2020 satellite image from Maxar Technologies, shows activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran's Semnan province. — AP
This February 4, 2020 satellite image from Maxar Technologies, shows activity at the Imam Khomeini Space Centre in Iran's Semnan province. — AP

An Iranian rocket failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the latest setback for a programme the United States claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile programme.

The launch happened at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, some 230 kilometres southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran. A Simorgh, or “Phoenix”, rocket couldn’t put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit, however, due to a low speed, Iranian state TV reported.

“Stage-1 and stage-2 motors of the carrier functioned properly and the satellite was successfully detached from its carrier, but at the end of its path it did not reach the required speed for being put in the orbit,” Defence Ministry space programme spokesman Ahmad Hosseini told state TV.

Hosseini still sought to portray the failure as a “remarkable” achievement for its space programme.

In the days leading up to the launch, Iranian officials had been promoting the mission, including the country’s Information and Communications Technology Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi. His quick rise through the Islamic Republic’s carefully managed political system already is generating speculation he could be a candidate for Iran’s 2021 presidential campaign.

The launch had been planned amid celebrations ahead of the February anniversary of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space programme and its nuclear efforts during this time.

Sunday’s failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a launchpad rocket explosion in August. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The rocket explosion in August drew even the attention of US President Donald Trump, who later tweeted what appeared to be a classified surveillance image of the launch failure. The three failures in a row raised suspicion of outside interference in Iran’s program.

The US alleges such satellite launches defy a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Iran to undertake no activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran, which long has said it does not seek nuclear weapons, maintains its satellite launches and rocket tests do not have a military component. Tehran also says it hasn’t violated the UN resolution as it only “called upon” Tehran not to conduct such tests.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US since Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018. Iran since has begun breaking terms of the deal limiting its enrichment of uranium.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The problem with Buzdar

The problem with Buzdar

If Buzdar falls, he will drag his leader with him. And Imran Khan, it seems, understands that only too well.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2020

Public executions: a bad idea

Although NA resolutions have no legal effect, they signal the mentality and mood of the lawmakers in parliament.
February 09, 2020

Lal Masjid déjà-vu?

THE Lal Masjid episode of 2007 is one of the darkest chapters of the Musharraf era. The incident, in which the state...
February 09, 2020

Coronavirus concerns

SO FAR, there have been hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while some 35,000 others may...
February 08, 2020

Mini budget anxiety

AS the talks with the IMF enter their decisive phase when benchmarks for the next quarter will be set, anxiety in ...
Updated February 08, 2020

The great escape?

Ehsan was one of the most high-profile members of the banned TTP, how did he escape?
February 08, 2020

Anti-women customs

WHEN it comes to changing patriarchal mindsets that perpetuate practices targeting girls and women, Pakistani ...