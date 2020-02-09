DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 09, 2020

FC personnel martyred, 5 injured in landmine blast in Harnai

Syed Ali ShahFebruary 09, 2020

Email

Frontier Corps and Levies officials arrive at the scene to probe the incident further. — AFP/File
Frontier Corps and Levies officials arrive at the scene to probe the incident further. — AFP/File

A Frontier Corps personnel was martyred while five were injured after the patrolling vehicle came into contact with a landmine in the Khost mining area in Balochistan's Harnai district on Sunday.

Harnai Deputy Commissioner Azeem Jan Damar confirmed the incident and said that the FC soldiers were on a routine patrol when their vehicle hit the landmine. The vehicle was also damaged in the blast.

The injured personnel were rushed to a nearby hospital as Levies and FC forces arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The problem with Buzdar

The problem with Buzdar

If Buzdar falls, he will drag his leader with him. And Imran Khan, it seems, understands that only too well.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 09, 2020

Public executions: a bad idea

Although NA resolutions have no legal effect, they signal the mentality and mood of the lawmakers in parliament.
February 09, 2020

Lal Masjid déjà-vu?

THE Lal Masjid episode of 2007 is one of the darkest chapters of the Musharraf era. The incident, in which the state...
February 09, 2020

Coronavirus concerns

SO FAR, there have been hundreds of deaths from the coronavirus outbreak in China, while some 35,000 others may...
February 08, 2020

Mini budget anxiety

AS the talks with the IMF enter their decisive phase when benchmarks for the next quarter will be set, anxiety in ...
Updated February 08, 2020

The great escape?

Ehsan was one of the most high-profile members of the banned TTP, how did he escape?
February 08, 2020

Anti-women customs

WHEN it comes to changing patriarchal mindsets that perpetuate practices targeting girls and women, Pakistani ...