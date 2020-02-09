DAWN.COM

Bangladesh look for a solid partnership after early wickets on day 3 of first Test against Pakistan

AFPUpdated February 09, 2020

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal plays a shot during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 9, 2020. — AFP
Pakistan's Abid Ali (L) helps Bangladesh's batsman Saif Hassan during the third day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 9. — AFP
Babar Azam reacts after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test match at Rawalpindi cricket stadium in Rawalpindi on Sunday. — AP
After losing Tamim Iqbal (34) and Saif Hassan (16) early on in their second innings, Bangladesh looked to build a strong partnership to get a lead on Pakistan in the first Test on Sunday.

Teenage paceman Naseem Shah removed Bangladesh opener Hassan to give Pakistan an early breakthrough after the home team put on a big 212-run lead.

Fighting to save the Test, Bangladesh were 51-1 at tea on the third day, with opener Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto on the crease. Iqbal did not last long, however, and was removed by Yasir Shah in the 16th over. He was replaced by skipper Mominul Haque.

Bangladesh, who scored 233 in their first innings, still need another 161 to avoid an innings defeat with nine wickets intact.

Pakistan were bowled out for 445 in their first innings with Babar Azam scoring 143 and Haris Sohail 75.

Saif, playing his first Test, was on a pair after his second ball duck in the first innings but he started confidently to reach 16 with four boundaries before he was bowled by Naseem.

Iqbal, fresh from scoring the highest first class score on Bangladeshi soil of 334 not out last week, has so far hit six boundaries.

Holiday crowd

A healthy 10,000-strong holiday crowd had come in anticipation of popular batsman Babar Azam scoring a double hundred.

But resuming at 342-3, Pakistan lost Azam to the first ball of the day.

Azam seemed caught in two minds whether to play or leave a length delivery from pace bowler Abu Jayed and edged to Mohammad Mithun at first slip.

Azam's 143 was his fifth Test hundred and a masterclass of attractive batting which lasted 4hr 37min and included one six and 18 fours.

Asad Shafiq, who put on 137 for the fourth wicket with Azam, added just five to his overnight score before he was caught behind off fast bowler Ebadot Hossain for a 65 that included nine boundaries.

Jayed was the pick of the bowlers with 3-86 while Islam finished with 2-139.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan fell quickly for 10, miscuing a hook off Rubel Hossain which was safely taken by Mahmudullah at fine leg.

Rubel also dismissed Yasir Shah for five and Shaheen Shah Afridi for three -- both leg-before to finish with figures of 3-113.

Sohail, whose position was in danger after consistent failures, hit seven fours and two sixes in his third Test half century before he holed out off spinner Taijul Islam to deep mid-wicket.

Wahab Hasan Wasti
Feb 09, 2020 02:39pm
Not big deal, we have not shown this our capabilities against Aust / Eng, showing this perform with SL and Bangla is not important.
Recommend 0
Amjad
Feb 09, 2020 04:05pm
Ali, Masood and Sohail are not good enough. They will score runs against these weak teams but fail against the better teams
Recommend 0

