Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescue 2 foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 09, 2020

Pakistan Army Aviation pilots rescued two foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, ISPR said the climbers — Donald Allen Bowie from the United States and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva from Finland — were part of an international winter expedition attempting to summit Broad Peak but were "stranded en route due to sickness".

Last week, the French military conferred medals on the Pakistan Army Aviation pilots who rescued a French mountaineer from the Nanga Parbat, the world’s ninth highest peak, in a daring late-night rescue mission in 2018.

In January 2018, French mountaineer Elisabeth Revol was rescued from the Nanga Parbat, known as the 'killer mountain', in extreme weather.

According to the ISPR, Army Aviation pilots had rescued her on the request of the French Embassy.

Her Polish climbing partner Tomasz Mackiewicz was, however, not as lucky as the rescuers, who included volunteers from a Polish expedition, had to call off the search due to harsh weather conditions with the temperature at 60 degrees below freezing point.

Both climbers had gone missing at an altitude of 7,200 metres under the top dome of the mountain while trying to conquer the 8,126-metre-tall Nanga Parbat.

