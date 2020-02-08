DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 08, 2020

Narcotics court dismisses Sanaullah's pleas requesting video footage, confiscated vehicle

Rana BilalFebruary 08, 2020

Email

In July 2019, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. — DawnNewsTv/File
In July 2019, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway, claiming to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. — DawnNewsTv/File

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substance on Saturday dismissed two petitions filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Rana Sanaullah seeking video evidence against him as claimed by government ministers at the time of his arrest and the return of his confiscated vehicle in the drugs case against him.

During the hearing, presided over by Judge Shakir Hassan, the court also dismissed a third petition filed by the prosecution seeking daily hearings of the case.

The PML-N leader's counsel, Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, argued that a number of cases were underway in the courts but the prosecution only wished to speed up Sanaullah's case.

Responding to the comment, the prosecution said Sanaullah had accused them of using delaying tactics which was why they wished to speed up the trial.

In its short order, the court dismissed all three petitions and adjourned the hearing till March 7. The court also directed the PML-N leader to be present at the next hearing for indictment.

On January 18, Sanaullah had filed a petition in court praying to release his vehicle on supardari. At the time, the court had reserved its verdict.

However, during the proceedings, Sanaullah's counsel had argued that the PML-N leader acted against several outlawed groups as former Punjab law minister and faced a threat to his life. He had urged the court to return the bullet-proof vehicle that is currently in the custody of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

In July 2019, the former Punjab law minister was arrested by the ANF Lahore team while he was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore near the Ravi Toll Plaza on motorway. Officials had also claimed to have seized 15kg heroin from his vehicle. A special team of the force had also arrested five others, including the driver and security guards of the PML-N leader.

Sanaullah's name was subsequently put on the Exit Control List (ECL) and he was released on bail on Dec 26.

'Complete footage with ANF'

In July 2019, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Shehryar Afridi had held a press conference and had said the ANF had "complete footage" of Sanaullah before it moved to arrest him.

"For approximately three weeks, Sanaullah's car and movements were monitored at every level," he had stated, adding: "Everything, A to Z, will be presented in court." He had reiterated that the authorities had all the evidence they needed against the PML-N leader and that everything would be presented in court.

In December, the PML-N leader had demanded that the government submit the video evidence concerning his involvement in the narcotics business to the court.

Sanaullah had said the government was bound to present the video before the court "if any such footage exists". "They [prosecution] adopted the viewpoint in court that they have no video. But to confuse and mislead the masses, they claimed they have the video or footage," he had added.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmed
Feb 08, 2020 01:36pm
The less said about this case the better. A judge was removed through a WhatsApp message and a few others refused to be a part of it.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 08, 2020

Mini budget anxiety

AS the talks with the IMF enter their decisive phase when benchmarks for the next quarter will be set, anxiety in ...
Updated February 08, 2020

The great escape?

Ehsan was one of the most high-profile members of the banned TTP, how did he escape?
February 08, 2020

Anti-women customs

WHEN it comes to changing patriarchal mindsets that perpetuate practices targeting girls and women, Pakistani ...
Updated February 07, 2020

Wheat crisis

Poorer segments will be forced to cut their health, education and other essential spending to meet food expenses.
February 07, 2020

Water woes

THE Supreme Court-mandated commission formed in 2016 to look into Sindh’s water and sanitation issues had a...
February 07, 2020

Liver transplant

IN an appalling new development, the liver transplant facility at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was shut down...