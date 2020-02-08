DAWN.COM

New Delhi votes with Modi's popularity on the line

APFebruary 08, 2020

The polls pit Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party. — AFP/File
Voting began for a crucial state election in India's capital on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hindu nationalist party trying to regain power after a 22-year gap and major victories in a national vote.

Residents lined up in long queues across New Delhi neighbourhoods, where a total of 14.6 million voters are registered to cast ballots. Results will be declared on Tuesday.

The polls pit Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party against the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party, or common man's party, whose pro-poor policies have focused on fixing state-run schools and providing free health care and bus fares for women during the five years in power.

The BJP campaign has reopened old wounds in the Hindu-Muslim divide and treats the election as a referendum on nearly two months of protests across India against a new citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

The law fast-tracks naturalisation for non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are living in the country illegally. Modis BJP also hopes to garner Hindu votes for ending semi-autonomy of Muslim-majority Kashmir last summer and turning the disputed region into two federally governed territories amid security lock down.

Both of those actions have won him praise from supporters but little reward at the polls. BJP lost two important state elections last year.

Surveys by television news channels have predicted a clear victory for the Aam Admi Party in the 70-member state assembly. The Congress, a distant third party, has run a lacklustre campaign and is expected to fare poorly.

During the campaigning, BJP members called for violence against minority Muslims by invoking the spectre of archenemy Pakistan. Critics have called the incendiary religious appeals a tactic by BJP to divert attention from the sluggish economy, which expanded at a 4.5 per cent annual pace in the last quarter, its slowest rate since mid-2018.

A win would be hugely symbolic and likely to embolden Modi and his party to pursue a pro-Hindu agenda with vigour, while a loss could dent Modi's charisma.

Modi's BJP was voted out of power in New Delhi in 1998 by the Congress party, which had run the government for 15 years. In the 2015 elections, the Aam Admi Party won a landslide victory by capturing 67 of 70 seats.

The BJP could win only three seats despite winning the 2014 national elections.

Comments (17)

Fastrack
Feb 08, 2020 10:59am
Hate and people's insecurities are oxygen for the incompetent Modi.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 08, 2020 11:01am
Strange why he hasn't claimed another fake strike in Kashmir till now. Fantastic tea, maybe.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 08, 2020 11:06am
Paralyzing people's life in Kashmir, hunting and threatening Muslims across India, destroying mosques to build temples, promoting hate and destroying economy. Muslims are awake now.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 08, 2020 11:08am
Modi has divided India and hurt its economy.
Recommend 0
Nationalist
Feb 08, 2020 11:21am
The way hate sells in todays world, Modi will come out even stronger, just like Trump
Recommend 0
Keshav
Feb 08, 2020 11:22am
AAP is likely to win with majority. They have done better job towards Delhiites, than any party.
Recommend 0
kp
Feb 08, 2020 11:30am
Modi will loose this again, Kejriwal is bringing Socialism (which never works in long term) by bringing Free Electricity, Free Bus services, Free Water and even Free Metro train rides for females. Common people dont know DMRL is one of the few Subways train systems in the world operating without loss, I bet socialism(Kejriwal) will win but our systems will loose. I dont care about BJP but the functionality of systems.
Recommend 0
Ravi-ingle
Feb 08, 2020 11:31am
BJP has no value in Delhi. AAP will form the Delhi Govt.
Recommend 0
Khanm
Feb 08, 2020 11:32am
Gerrymandering by no means is democracy..it is a path to totalitarian...democracy is not good enough for ignorance ...
Recommend 0
Junaid
Feb 08, 2020 11:36am
These are state elections not national ones. Exit polls says indians prefer Modi in national elections as PM and AAP (Kejriwal) in state elections as CM.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Feb 08, 2020 11:45am
Modi and BjP will suffer another humiliating defeat.
Recommend 0
Bitter Truth
Feb 08, 2020 11:51am
AAP is set to win Delhi elections due to promises of freebies. Unfortunately, nothing is free in this world and Delhi’s people will pay one way or another if Kejriwal wins again
Recommend 0
Bipul
Feb 08, 2020 11:57am
BJP got 3 seats in last elections. Let’s see if they can improve.
Recommend 0
Raja
Feb 08, 2020 12:20pm
It's not Modi's popularity on line rather its Kejriwal's popularity on test this delhi election
Recommend 0
Parvez
Feb 08, 2020 12:34pm
From an optics point of view this election must be important for BJP / Modi.
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 08, 2020 12:35pm
India first
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Feb 08, 2020 12:46pm
Democracy at its best....whole world should learn from India (specially neighbors) !
Recommend 0

