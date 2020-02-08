DAWN.COM

200-year-old temple in Quetta returned to Hindu community

Saleem ShahidUpdated February 08, 2020

ZHOB: People attend a ceremony organised on Friday for returning of a 200-year-old temple back to the local Hindu community.—Dawn
ZHOB: People attend a ceremony organised on Friday for returning of a 200-year-old temple back to the local Hindu community.—Dawn

QUETTA: After 72 years, the authorities handed over the building of a 200-year-old temple to the Hindu community in Zhob on Friday.

The temple was used as a government school for over 30 years but now the school has been shifted to another place.

The keys to the doors of the four-room temple building were handed over to the Hindu community leaders at a ceremony held outside the temple. The Khatib of the central mosque of Zhob and a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Maulana Allah Dad Kakar, was the chief guest at the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Saleem Taha, elders of Hindu and other minority communities and leaders of different political parties.

Maulana Kakar handed over the keys to the temple’s doors to Saleem Jan, chairman of the local Hindu Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Taha said: “It is an important and historical day for Balochistan, particularly Zhob.” He said that Maulana Kakar had not only supported the government decision to hand over the temple building to the Hindu community but also attended the ceremony as a chief guest. “This is a great example of religious harmony.”

The deputy commissioner apologised for 70-year delay in handing over the temple to the Hindu community and said that the temple building would be restored to its original condition.

After restoration and renovation of the building, members of the Hindu community would be able to use it as a place of worship.

Saleem Jan said that the temple was 200 years old and that after creation of Pakistan majority of the Hindu community people had migrated to India from Zhob, but still a sizeable number of them lived in the city.

He said that for the last 30 years the temple building had been used as a government school. “However, it is matter of happiness that around 600 students now have a new place for their school.”

Mr Jan said that presently the local Hindu community was using a mud-building as their place of worship, which could collapse anytime.

He said that Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court Jamal Khan Mandokhel had recently visited Zhob and on that occasion the Hindu community had requested him to return the temple building to them. Justice Khan had assured the Hindu community that the building would be handed over to them.

He said that the local Sikh community had also been deprived of their gurdwara for a long time and they had no place to perform their religious rituals.

The gurdwara building also housed a government school, he said.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2020

Comments (13)

Ali da Malanga
Feb 08, 2020 08:20am
Very good step.
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 08, 2020 08:22am
Can't believe you have been using Hundu temple for school.
Recommend 0
Indian
Feb 08, 2020 08:24am
Thank you Pakistan. As an Indian under Modi I bow my head in shame for what we are doing to our minorities today.
Recommend 0
Amer
Feb 08, 2020 08:25am
Now this way to honor and show appreciation for a religious temple. Just a friendly note for our neighbors in Gujrat. Instead of burning and demolishing a mosque maybe learn and take a lesson from those in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Indian Muslim
Feb 08, 2020 08:27am
Oh Pakistanis. Hats off. Unthinkable in India where the government and SC say build temple after you have destroyed mosque.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Feb 08, 2020 08:30am
Pakistan government should return all the pre-1947 Hindu Temples, Sikh Gurdwara and Churches to their respective communities.
Recommend 0
Bharatye
Feb 08, 2020 08:31am
This made my day. All credit to Imran Khan. And yes, shame on Modi for destroying Islam mosque to build mandir.
Recommend 0
nk
Feb 08, 2020 08:35am
I say Pakistan Zindabad to this kind of Pakistan!!! i hope we do it for all religions in all over Pakistan!!!
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Feb 08, 2020 08:54am
Glad to see good sense prevailing after 72 years. Just out of curiosity, why now?
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
Feb 08, 2020 08:59am
So much for Islamic Republic of Pakistan... Just kidding, this is a great development for the better.
Recommend 0
Amit
Feb 08, 2020 09:02am
A very good news. Unfortunately india is going the other way.
Recommend 0
kumar
Feb 08, 2020 09:06am
Some thing good. But also sad that people are using mud places for worship in a city there they had glorious temples and gurduwaras.
Recommend 0
Aftab, NJ
Feb 08, 2020 09:10am
Awesome news!
Recommend 0

