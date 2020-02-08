DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 08, 2020

National wheat board may be formed to avert future crisis

Amin AhmedUpdated February 08, 2020

Email

The govt has allowed import of 3m tonnes of wheat to avoid shortage, issues related to taxes are yet to be resolved. — Dawn/File
The govt has allowed import of 3m tonnes of wheat to avoid shortage, issues related to taxes are yet to be resolved. — Dawn/File

ISLAMABAD: The Sen­ate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research concluded on Friday its three-day discussion on the wheat shortage in the country, and a consensus emerged on the setting up of a wheat board at the national level to handle the issue as a whole.

Committee chairman Muzaffar Hussain Shah, who moved the proposal for setting up of a board, stated that assessment of the wheat crop every year started late and it was made available in November, while the crop harvesting in Punjab and Sindh completed by May.

Even that assessment proved to be inaccurate, triggering the situation that was faced by the country today, he said.

Mr Shah later told Dawn that he would submit recommendations to the Senate to address the issue on a permanent basis.

Though the government has allowed import of three million tonnes of wheat to avoid its shortage, issues related to taxes are yet to be resolved. The government has waived the regulatory duty of 60 per cent, but the issue of six per cent withholding tax is still unresolved.

National Food Security and Research Secretary Mohammad Hashim Popalzai informed the committee that the Federal Board of Revenue had been approached to waive withholding tax.

He said that wheat from Kazakhstan could reach Pakistan by train within 15 days, and this proposal was being actively considered, since Kazakhstan had surplus wheat stocks.

The harvesting of wheat in Sindh begins in the middle of March and is completed within a month, whereas the harvesting in Punjab starts in mid-April and ends by mid-May.

Mr Shah was of the view that when the harvesting of wheat in the country was completed by mid-May, then there was no reason for the supply of data in November.

The committee was informed that no province exported wheat, except the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco), which exported 163,000 tonnes. Punjab lost two million tonnes of wheat due to excessive rains last year. Yellow rust also damaged the crop.

While in Sindh the wheat production was recorded at over 21,000 tonnes, the provincial government did not procure wheat. Moreover, the Sindh government lifted stock from Passco with a considerable delay.

About the wheat board, Mr Shah said representatives of the federal and provincial governments, agriculture and food departments, growers and all stakeholders, including fertilisers, pesticide and seed industry, should be included in it.

The committee chairman said that the board should also set the wheat production target and decide the support price based on the prevailing market prices.

Senator Sajjad Hussain Tori suggested that if accurate data on wheat production was made available on time, the provinces would be able to procure wheat according to their needs, and by this way crisis could be averted.

The private sector should be kept under observation so that they could not export wheat beyond a fixed quota. At the same time, flour mills should take measures to avert any wheat or wheat flour crisis in the country.

The Passco managing director spoke of poor response from the Sindh government in lifting the wheat quota for the province. The Sindh government lifted its stock in December and January, but it was too late to handle the shortage.

The Sindh chief secretary did not respond to letters written by Passco for lifting the wheat stock, he said.

Meanwhile, the visiting International Monetary Fund staff mission held a meeting with Minister for National Food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Friday to discuss high food prices and food security issues.

Mr Bakhtyar informed the IMF team that the government was taking all necessary measures for management of food inflation. The mission was informed that a bumper wheat crop was expected this year and there would be no issue of wheat supply in the coming months.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 08, 2020

Mini budget anxiety

AS the talks with the IMF enter their decisive phase when benchmarks for the next quarter will be set, anxiety in ...
February 08, 2020

The great escape?

THE claim of former TTP spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan in an audio on social media that he had escaped from the custody...
February 08, 2020

Anti-women customs

WHEN it comes to changing patriarchal mindsets that perpetuate practices targeting girls and women, Pakistani ...
Updated February 07, 2020

Wheat crisis

Poorer segments will be forced to cut their health, education and other essential spending to meet food expenses.
February 07, 2020

Water woes

THE Supreme Court-mandated commission formed in 2016 to look into Sindh’s water and sanitation issues had a...
February 07, 2020

Liver transplant

IN an appalling new development, the liver transplant facility at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was shut down...