DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 07, 2020

Pangolin identified as potential link for coronavirus spread

AFPUpdated February 07, 2020

Email

In this file photo taken on June 30, 2017, a juvenile Sunda pangolin feeds on termites at the Singapore Zoo. — AFP
In this file photo taken on June 30, 2017, a juvenile Sunda pangolin feeds on termites at the Singapore Zoo. — AFP

The endangered pangolin may be the link that facilitated the spread of the novel coronavirus across China, Chinese scientists said on Friday.

Researchers have long suspected that the virus, which has now killed more than 630 people and infected some 31,000, was passed from an animal to a human at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Researchers at the South China Agricultural University have identified the scaly mammal as a “potential intermediate host”, the university said in a statement, without providing further details.

The new virus is believed to have originated in bats, but researchers have suggested there could have been an “intermediate host” in the transmission to humans.

After testing more than 1,000 samples from wild animals, scientists from the university found the genome sequences of viruses found on pangolins to be 99 per cent identical to those on coronavirus patients, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The pangolin is considered the most trafficked animal on the planet and more than one million have been snatched from Asian and African forests in the past decade, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

They are destined for markets in China and Vietnam, where their scales are used in traditional medicine — despite having no medical benefits — and their meat is bought on the black market.

Shadowy wildlife trade

Experts on Friday called for the Chinese scientists to release more data from their research.

Simply reporting the similarity between the genome sequences of viruses is “not sufficient”, said James Wood, a veterinary medicine professor at the University of Cambridge.

Wood said the results could have been caused by “contamination from a highly infected environment”.

“We would need to see all of the genetic data to get a feel for how related the human and pangolin viruses are,” Jonathan Bell, a professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said.

China in January ordered a temporary ban on the trade in wild animals until the epidemic is under control. The country has long been accused by conservationists of tolerating a shadowy trade in endangered animals for food or as ingredients in traditional medicines.

“If we want to do everything in our power to prevent deadly disease outbreaks such as coronavirus, then a permanent ban on wildlife trade, in China, and around the world, is the only solution,” said Neil D'Cruze, global head of wildlife research at World Animal Protection.

A price list that circulated on China's internet for a business at the Wuhan market showed a menagerie of animals or animal-based products including live foxes, crocodiles, wolf puppies, giant salamanders, snakes, rats, peacocks, porcupines, camel meat and other game — 112 items in all.

The SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) virus that killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong in 2002-03 also has been traced to wild animals, with scientists saying it likely originated in bats, later reaching humans via civets.

“Working to end the trade in wildlife can help to resolve some of the longer-term risks associated with animal reservoirs of zoonoses,” Wood said, referring to infectious diseases that can be passed between animals and humans.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sachin
Feb 07, 2020 06:18pm
The solution lies in not eating the pangolin.
Recommend 0
NH
Feb 07, 2020 06:44pm
hopefully now they find the cure and the vaccine.
Recommend 0
Orpington
Feb 07, 2020 06:44pm
Chinese eating habits to blame for this pandemic
Recommend 0
A shah
Feb 07, 2020 06:48pm
Stop eating your pets
Recommend 0
Timeromovveon
Feb 07, 2020 07:11pm
Your iron brothers should stop eating anything that moves
Recommend 0
Ukasha Rajpoot
Feb 07, 2020 07:13pm
snake to bat to pangolin...
Recommend 0
Meena
Feb 07, 2020 07:15pm
Time to turn into vegetarian.
Recommend 0
Sailesh Brahmin
Feb 07, 2020 07:17pm
Live, and let live the animals not to be consumed.
Recommend 0
Ghai
Feb 07, 2020 07:18pm
First it was snakes .Then Bats and now Pangolin .Where will it end ?
Recommend 0
Joe
Feb 07, 2020 07:20pm
So now they realise that best way to get rid of these kinds of illness is to be vegetarian . I do hope readers have seen videos of how Chinese are now burring animals live in thousands to escape this problem.
Recommend 0
Rehmat Ali
Feb 07, 2020 07:25pm
You are, what you eat! Say No To Meat.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
Feb 07, 2020 07:39pm
Poor Pangolins now spared for life.
Recommend 0
Bala
Feb 07, 2020 07:43pm
Vegetarians have verities...for non veg ... options are limited so they started on the wider options...the results are expected when you experiment.
Recommend 0
SDA
Feb 07, 2020 07:43pm
@sachin , Agree. plus all other wild animals.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2020

Wheat crisis

Poorer segments will be forced to cut their health, education and other essential spending to meet food expenses.
February 07, 2020

Water woes

THE Supreme Court-mandated commission formed in 2016 to look into Sindh’s water and sanitation issues had a...
February 07, 2020

Liver transplant

IN an appalling new development, the liver transplant facility at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was shut down...
Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...