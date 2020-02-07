DAWN.COM

PAF plane on routine training mission crashes near Punjab's Shorkot city

Naveed SiddiquiFebruary 07, 2020

A statement issued by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson said that the pilot had safely ejected and no loss of life or property had been reported on the ground. — AP/File
A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Mirage aircraft crashed on Friday while on a routine operational training mission near Shorkot city in Punjab, PAF confirmed.

A statement issued by the PAF spokesperson said the pilot safely ejected and no loss of life or property had been reported on the ground.

Additionally, a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident.

Last month, a PAF aircraft crashed while on a routine operational training mission crashed near Mianwali. Both pilots, Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid and Flying Officer Ibaadur Rehman, aboard the PAF FT-7 aircraft lost their lives in the crash.

