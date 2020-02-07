DAWN.COM

SC directs cantonment officials to raze illegally constructed buildings in Karachi

Shafi BalochUpdated February 07, 2020

Taking the land and cantonment director to task, the CJP said: "You sold flats for Rs50 million each and now you are saying that this construction is illegal. Do you walk with your eyes closed, do you even know the meaning of cantonment." – PID/File
The Supreme Court on Friday, while hearing a case on illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi, directed officials to demolish all illegally-constructed buildings in Punjab Colony, Delhi Colony, PNT Colony and Gizri Road areas of the metropolis.

The directions were given by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan and officials from the Clifton Cantonment Board appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court grilled cantonment officials, persistently questioning "who gave the orders for constructing such tall buildings in colonies".

This prompted the counsel for the cantonment board to say: "There is permission to construct ground-plus-one buildings in Delhi Colony."

"Who said Delhi Colony is a residential area? Clearly you have not gone to the place in question. You cannot satisfy us by speaking in English," remarked Justice Ahmed.

Taking the Clifton Cantonment Board land director to task, the CJP said: "You sold flats for Rs50 million each and now you are saying that this construction is illegal. Do you walk with your eyes closed, do you even know the meaning of cantonment?"

"If you conduct an inquiry into leasing in Defence Housing Authority (DHA), the entire authority will be dismissed and then I will also be dismissed," the CJP remarked.

Justice Ahmed told the attorney general to raze the illegal buildings in the aforementioned areas to the ground.

Addressing the attorney general, the CJP again questioned who gave permission for constructing the buildings. "Its not as if the cantonment board can go around doing as they please," he said.

This prompted officials from the Clifton Cantonment Board to say that they have taken action against illegally-constructed buildings on several occasions.

"We have given orders for razing unlawful constructions," stated an official, adding that the laws allowed for constructing ground-plus-two buildings on residential plots and five-storey buildings on commercial plots.

"What world are you living in," remarked the CJP. "Do you think we are unaware of the reality," he questioned before proceeding to grill the Clifton Cantonment Board land director.

"How are such massive buildings next to Kausar Medico being given the green signal? You were trusted with government land. What exactly is going on [in the board]," the court remarked.

"The district administration, the Sindh government and the federal government have all been unsuccessful. The situation in Karachi has now become dire," said Justice Ahmed.

He remarked that katchi abadis in Lines Area should be removed and the residents transferred to multi-storey buildings. "They [katchi abadis] hang from Quaid-i-Azam's mausoleum like a decorative piece of jewelry. A flyover should not have been constructed in the area," he observed.

The attorney general replied that officials can sit down with the Sindh government and the cantonment board to draw up a plan for this.

This prompted Justice Arab to question officials about land allotment. "Why didn't you keep land aside for playgrounds and and parks when you were allotting land for Bahria Town and other [housing schemes]," he questioned.

"It saddens us grealty that you yourself are not thinking about this," he said.

Addressing the advocate general, the CJP said: "Why are you not legislating, Should we make the laws for you? We will not form a committee or any commission, you will have to act upon the law."

The hearing is still under way.

CJP Ahmed had earlier passed several orders against unauthorised and illegal constructions, encroachments on amenity plots, parks and other public spaces, commercial activities on cantonment lands, conversion of residential and amenity plots into commercial spaces and to restore the past glory of the provincial metropolis.

More to follow

