Pakistani bowlers have a field day as Bangladesh struggle in first Test

Dawn.com | AFP | APUpdated February 07, 2020

Pakistan's cricketers celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Liton Das during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 7, 2020. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mominul Haque (unseen) during the first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on February 7. — AFP
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl in the first Test at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday. — Photo courtesy PCB Twitter
Bangladesh were rattled by Pakistan's bowling attack as they lost three more wickets after lunch on the first day of the first Test at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

By tea break, the tourists were 172 for the loss of six wickets, three of which were picked by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mohammad Abbas contributed by dismissing Tamim Iqbal (3) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (44). Haris Sohail took one wicket.

Earlier, Pakistan's pace bowlers struck early to leave Bangladesh struggling at 95-3.

Afridi had 21-year-old debutant Saif Hassan caught in the slips for no score off his third delivery and then broke a half-century stand when the left-arm fast bowler switched ends and had Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (30) caught behind.

Najmul, playing his first Test since November of 2018, was unbeaten on 44 with six fours while experienced Mahmudullah was not out on 17 in an extended two and a half hours opening session because of Friday prayers.

Pakistan fast bowlers exploited a tinge of grass on the wicket at the Pindi Cricket Stadium after captain Azhar Ali won the toss and opted to field.

The visitors ran into early trouble against Pakistan's pace bowlers and after Afridi's early strike, Abbas successfully went for leg before wicket referral against Iqbal in the second over but Nigel Llong overturned a confident appeal.

Tamim, who scored a triple century in a domestic first-class game last week, scored only three in his comeback Test match after the left-hander missed Bangladesh's last Test series against India.

Abbas bowled two tidy spells in the first session and gave away only seven runs in his 10 overs for the key wicket of Tamim.

Mominul and Najmul played resolutely after two early setbacks and just when they looked to carry Bangladesh's fightback, Afridi broke the 59-run third-wicket partnership.

Mominul hit five that included two on driven fours in Afridi's one over before the left-armer induced a thin edge of Bangladesh skippers bat.

Pakistan opted for the same team that won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December last year, playing with three fast bowlers and a lone spinner in Yasir Shah.

Bangladesh handed a Test debut to 21-year-old opener Saif Hassan and also included three pacers as well as a spinner in Taijul Islam

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two Test matches, but agreed to split the tour into three phases because it did not want to stay in Pakistan for a longer duration due to security concerns.

After this Test, the side will return to Pakistan in April for a one-off One-Day International (April 3) and the second and final Test (April 5-9) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan won the T20 series 2-0 last month at Lahore, with the third game abandoned because of rain.

Ahead of today's match, skipper Ali hoped that Pakistan would strengthen their credentials — both as a team and as hosts.

"Credit to the two cricket boards for making this series possible," Ali said on Thursday. "Would have been good if the series was not split but we are focused as this is a World Test Championship match."

Line ups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (capt) , Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Comments (6)

Sameer Khan
Feb 07, 2020 10:31am
Still no Fawad Alam in playing 11........ Give him chance to prove
Hindustani
Feb 07, 2020 10:45am
Stay safe BD tigers.
A U Siddiqui
Feb 07, 2020 10:51am
Again, Fawad asked to sit out. This is criminal, seriously.
Fastrack
Feb 07, 2020 12:20pm
@Hindustani, Stay hate free, Indians.
Sachin Tandon
Feb 07, 2020 12:28pm
Empty Stadium?
anonymous 3
Feb 07, 2020 12:46pm
No Fawad? shame on you Misbah!
