DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 07, 2020

Saudi prince permitted to export 50 falcons from Pakistan

BhagwandasUpdated February 07, 2020

Email

The federal government has issued a special permit to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to export 50 rare falcons from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia during the 2019-20 season, it is learnt. — AP/File
The federal government has issued a special permit to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to export 50 rare falcons from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia during the 2019-20 season, it is learnt. — AP/File

KARACHI: The federal government has issued a special permit to Saudi Arabia’s Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud to export 50 rare falcons from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia during the 2019-20 season, it is learnt.

According to sources, the falcons of highly rare species — Saker and Peregrine — are used for hunting the internationally protected houbara bustard during winter in the country. Oil-rich Arab hunters keep a large number of falcons to pursue their houbara bustard hunting.

As falcons age with time, hunters need to change their aged falcons with younger ones that could hunt houbara bustard more efficiently. Hence, an export permit was requested by the kingdom and duly issued by Pakistan. The sources said that by issuing falcon export permits the government was promoting and patronising underground black wildlife market as falcons could not be trapped, sold and purchased here legally. The falcons for export would have to be purchased from traders dealing in wildlife illegally.

The sources said that Prince Fahd, who is also governor of Tabuk province, had requested for the export permit through the Saudi embassy.

Subsequently, the foreign ministry’s deputy chief of protocol Mohammad Adeel Perviaz issued the permit and delivered it to the Islamabad-based Saudi embassy.

Mr Pervaiz, in a letter (DCP – P&I) 2019-20 to the Saudi embassy, says: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan presents its compliments to the Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad and with reference to its Note Verbale regarding export of falcons has the honour to inform that the esteemed embassy may export Fifty (50) falcons from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia for personal use of Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, Governor Tabuk of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“In this regard, the concerned authorities have been requested to accord facilitation for the export of Fifty (50) falcons from Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The ministry of foreign affairs of Islamic Republic of Pakistan avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the esteemed Mission of the assurances of its highest consideration.”

The sources said that Prince Fahd had attracted global media attention sometime back when, according to Balochistan Wildlife Forest Depart­ment’s Chagai district officer Jaffer Baloch, Prince Fahd and his party had hunted 2,100 houbara bustards in 21 days that was in violation of the hunting permit that prescribed the bag limit to 100 houbaras in 10 days.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Feb 07, 2020 08:59am
Many feel bad for losing the birds, but were happy when Saudis were giving us billions to pay back previous governments lavish spendings.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2020

Wheat crisis

Poorer segments will be forced to cut their health, education and other essential spending to meet food expenses.
February 07, 2020

Water woes

THE Supreme Court-mandated commission formed in 2016 to look into Sindh’s water and sanitation issues had a...
February 07, 2020

Liver transplant

IN an appalling new development, the liver transplant facility at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was shut down...
Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...