Punjab govt not satisfied with Nawaz’s health reports

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 07, 2020

The government medical board has termed the ‘fresh’ reports of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif insufficient to give its opinion whether to allow him to extend his stay abroad. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: The government medical board has termed the ‘fresh’ reports of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif insufficient to give its opinion whether to allow him to extend his stay abroad.

The 14-member board re­­t­urned the reports to the home and health departm­ents, terming them insuffici­ent to form its opinion. The board has sought a fresh report on Mr Sharif’s platelets.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat told reporters on Thursday that the (fresh) medical reports of Nawaz Sharif had been received by the home department and the Punjab government would make a decision in this regard.

He said Mr Sharif’s physician Dr Adnan’s wishes were many and “we cannot make decisions according to his wishes”. He said the Punjab government was not satisfied with Mr Sharif’s medical reports and it had the option to go to court in this regard.

Earlier, the Punjab government had asked Mr Sharif to submit more detailed reports by Jan 31, failing thereby, the competent authority would decide the matter of his application as per the available facts brought on record.

The Punjab government had rejected Mr Sharif’s medical reports submitted to it on Dec 23 seeking an extension in his stay abroad on the expiry of the four-week period allowed by the high court to visit London for medical treatment.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has termed the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government’s seeking fresh reports of Mr Sharif a move to politicise the matter.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2020

Tariq Islam
Feb 07, 2020 08:03am
Shareefs are con artist they always were!
Recommend 0
Justice
Feb 07, 2020 08:13am
NS will not come back. He is happy in UK. Leave him alone.
Recommend 0

