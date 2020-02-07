DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 07, 2020

FO denies laxity in pursuing Kashmir case on world stage

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 07, 2020

Email

“We take the cause of Jammu &amp; Kashmir very seriously; it is the core issue of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The observation that the Foreign Office is not taking it seriously is not accurate,” FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly media briefing. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File
“We take the cause of Jammu & Kashmir very seriously; it is the core issue of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The observation that the Foreign Office is not taking it seriously is not accurate,” FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly media briefing. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday strongly denied laxity in pursuing the Kashmir case on the world stage.

“We take the cause of Jammu & Kashmir very seriously; it is the core issue of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The observation that the Foreign Office is not taking it seriously is not accurate,” FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said at the weekly media briefing.

Pakistan observed the Kashmir Day on Feb 5 to highlight human rights abuses by Indian occupation forces in held Kashmir and create awareness about the longstanding dispute and unimplemented UN Security Council resolutions related to it.

India last year annexed the occupied region by annulling Article 370, thereby ending the special status given to it in the Indian Constitution.

There has been criticism by certain political quarters in Pakistan that FO was not doing enough to promote the Kashmir cause.

The spokesperson said that the government outlined the “vision” of the foreign policy, whereas the FO implemented the same. She later explained the implementation mechanism of the government’s Kashmir policy within the FO.

The Kashmir Cell in the FO, she said, was a multi-agency unit dedicated to monitoring the evolving situation in occupied Kashmir and implementing the government’s strategy through over 100 missions across the world.

Cautioning against hyping expectations, Ms Farooqui said: “The strategy on the Kashmir cause is not an event, it is a process.”

She assured sceptics that the FO had never been “shy or negligent” on Kashmir and remained “dedicated in taking it forward”.

In reply to a question about Riyadh not backing Islamabad’s proposal for convening a meeting of Organisation of Islamic Coopera­tion’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) on Kashmir, she recalled engage­ment with the Muslim bloc including the meeting of the Contact Group and a report by OIC’s human rights arm on Kashmir ever since annexation of the region by India and said “several ideas” were discussed in this regard.

Dawn had earlier reported that Saudi Arabia was unwilling to allow the convening of OIC CFM meeting and had alternatively proposed to hold a parliamentary or speakers’ conference or arrange a joint meeting on Palestine and Kashmir disputes.

However, Islamabad did not find the proposals attractive and commensurate with the seriousness of the crisis after India’s action of Aug 5, 2019.

“Pakistan remains engaged with OIC at the leadership level for the Kashmir cause and several ideas are discussed regularly in this regard,” she said.

Ms Farooqui said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would visit Pakistan next week.

“The visit is taking place as per schedule agreed by both sides. Both the sides are working very hard to finalise the substantive programme of this visit,” she said.

Published in Dawn, February 7th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kashmiri
Feb 07, 2020 08:02am
Thank you Pakistan Prime Minister for your extraordinary efforts for Kashmiris. Never giving up.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Feb 07, 2020 08:04am
Best ever case for Kashmir fought by Pakistan PM in UN and around the world. Invigorated the freedom dream.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 07, 2020 08:07am
IK has done more for Kashmir than previous governments combined. And that too faced with a fascist in India who crossed all limits. Salute to the noble giant.
Recommend 0
Sony C
Feb 07, 2020 08:53am
What has been done for the Muslims of Yeman, Libya Syria and China
Recommend 0
Manoj
Feb 07, 2020 08:56am
So... Result??
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 07, 2020

Wheat crisis

Poorer segments will be forced to cut their health, education and other essential spending to meet food expenses.
February 07, 2020

Water woes

THE Supreme Court-mandated commission formed in 2016 to look into Sindh’s water and sanitation issues had a...
February 07, 2020

Liver transplant

IN an appalling new development, the liver transplant facility at the Shaikh Zayed Hospital in Lahore was shut down...
Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...