Karachi man arrested after video goes viral of him 'beating' daughter

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly beat his daughter, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting higher authorities to take its notice.

A police spokesperson said that Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the video that went viral in which the father was seen beating his daughter "brutally".

The police chief directed the central senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take notice of the case.

Acting on his directions, the district Central police arrested the suspect and initiated legal proceedings against him, according to Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao.

An officer of Rizvia Society police in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred told Dawn that the girl is a teenager who was beaten in the presence of a crowd in Jehangirabad area of Nazimabad.

SSP Rao said that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has not been registered so far.

According to a police report on crimes in Sindh released by police last month, as many as 128 cases of physical torture against women were recorded over the past year and 136 suspects were arrested in connection with them. The challans of 72 cases were submitted in courts, while 45 cases were under investigation. About 64 cases are being heard by the courts.