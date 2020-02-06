DAWN.COM

Karachi man arrested after video goes viral of him 'beating' daughter

Imtiaz AliFebruary 06, 2020

Police said the girl is a teenager who was beaten in the presence of a crowd. — AP/File
Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly beat his daughter, after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting higher authorities to take its notice.

A police spokesperson said that Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had taken notice of the video that went viral in which the father was seen beating his daughter "brutally".

The police chief directed the central senior superintendent of police (SSP) to take notice of the case.

Acting on his directions, the district Central police arrested the suspect and initiated legal proceedings against him, according to Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao.

An officer of Rizvia Society police in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred told Dawn that the girl is a teenager who was beaten in the presence of a crowd in Jehangirabad area of Nazimabad.

SSP Rao said that a first information report (FIR) of the incident has not been registered so far.

According to a police report on crimes in Sindh released by police last month, as many as 128 cases of physical torture against women were recorded over the past year and 136 suspects were arrested in connection with them. The challans of 72 cases were submitted in courts, while 45 cases were under investigation. About 64 cases are being heard by the courts.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Sairbeen plus.
Feb 06, 2020 09:29pm
Such incidents are too common in Karachi many years back people saw a man ( from KPK) residing in apartment at DHA Phase 5 Karachi ,beats his wife, broke ankle of his son aged 14 years, but nothing happened although police came & took statements of that family. This lonely incident came to light as viralled. People should immediately make video if something suspicious or against and viral it.
Recommend 0
R. S. Menon
Feb 06, 2020 09:32pm
Whether the Shariat law is applicable in this case? Suppose the daughter pardons the father, can the court still pursue the matter? Just curiosity. R.S. Menon, Bangalore
Recommend 0

