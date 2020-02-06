DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2020

Man charged with rape of 5-year-old girl at US embassy in Delhi

AFPUpdated February 06, 2020

Email

25-year-old was arrested at the high-security mission on Sunday after the girl's family complained of the sexual assault, which allegedly took place on Saturday at the living quarters for the local housekeeping staff of the US embassy. — Reuters/File
25-year-old was arrested at the high-security mission on Sunday after the girl's family complained of the sexual assault, which allegedly took place on Saturday at the living quarters for the local housekeeping staff of the US embassy. — Reuters/File

A man has been charged after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped on the premises of the American embassy in India's capital New Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was arrested at the high-security mission on Sunday after the girl's family complained of the sexual assault, which allegedly took place on Saturday at the living quarters for the local housekeeping staff.

"The accused was arrested on Sunday immediately after the parents complained about the sexual attack," investigating officer Yogesh Kumar told AFP.

Kumar said preliminary medical tests confirmed the girl had been raped. The man was charged under child rape laws that carry the death penalty.

The sprawling diplomatic compound is one of the most secure in Delhi, with multiple layers of manned and electronic security.

India is struggling to combat a growing number of sexual assault cases in the country.

Violence against women in the South Asian nation has been under the international spotlight following the brutal gang-rape and murder of a Delhi student on a bus in 2012.

Almost 34,000 rapes were reported in 2018, according to official data, with activists claiming the figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

Experts said most child victims are known to their abusers, with their families frequently choosing not to report the crimes to authorities amid social taboos against speaking out.

Violence against children
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
venkat
Feb 06, 2020 08:09pm
shame shame India
Recommend 0
Asif Kashmiri
Feb 06, 2020 08:34pm
India shines!
Recommend 0
Arvind
Feb 06, 2020 08:55pm
@Asif Kashmiri, What is the rape statistics in your country, dear?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fixing Karachi

Fixing Karachi

The need for landfill sites must be addressed on a priority basis.

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...
Updated February 05, 2020

Solidarity with IHK

Pakistan must continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.
February 05, 2020

Basant ban

ONCE upon a time, the skies of Punjab would be speckled with colour to mark the arrival of spring. For centuries,...
February 05, 2020

KCR slapstick

ONE must have a lively sense of humour to enjoy news concerning the Karachi Circular Railway project. As a report in...