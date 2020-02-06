DAWN.COM

February 06, 2020

'Irresponsible rhetoric' by Indian leadership will have regional implications, warns army leadership

Dawn.comFebruary 06, 2020

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the Corps Commanders' meeting held at the military's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. — Screengrab from video shared by ISPR Twitter
Army's top brass, during a Corps Commanders' meeting on Thursday, denounced "provocative statements" by the Indian leadership, warning that such "irresponsible rhetoric [will have] implications for the region".

The Corps Commanders' meeting was held at the military's General Headquarters in Rawalpindi under the chairmanship of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commanders agreed that "Pakistan Armed Forces are forces of order and peace and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure, whatever the cost".

Over the past month, India's political and military leadership have issued multiple controversial statements regarding Pakistan. Last month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed that Indian forces were now capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days, during a speech to military personnel. The statement was rebuffed by the Foreign Office as "belligerent rhetoric".

Before that, India's army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane was reported to have said that the Indian army will move to claim Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) if it is given orders in this regard by the parliament. His statement was dismissed by the Pakistan Army's media wing as "routine rhetoric for domestic audiences to get out of ongoing internal turmoil".

In today's Corps Commanders' meeting The military leadership also discussed the geo-strategic environment "with special focus on internal security and situation on borders". The leadership was briefed on the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasad, which has led to an improved security situation and has placed the country "on a positive trajectory for enduring peace and stability", the press release stated.

The forum also discussed the repression of Kashmiris by the Indian forces and the ongoing lockdown of occupied Kashmir. While paying tribute to the residents of the occupied region, Gen Bajwa said: "Repression of Indian occupying forces can never deny Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised by UN resolutions. Regardless of the ordeal, their just struggle is destined to succeed."

Comments (7)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 06, 2020 07:26pm
He is 100 percent right.
Kashmir
Feb 06, 2020 07:27pm
Beware because Indian army or modi does not do uturn like IK.
Wise1
Feb 06, 2020 07:28pm
Move on guys - focus more on Pakistan.
khurram
Feb 06, 2020 07:32pm
Might is right.
Neo
Feb 06, 2020 07:42pm
We are with Pak Army. Your sacrifices are the reason we live in peace. Thank you.
Sona
Feb 06, 2020 07:50pm
Every one is warning, will it scare India?
Vivek Lahore
Feb 06, 2020 08:54pm
Both the countries should fight against poverty
