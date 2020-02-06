DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2020

PTI Lahore leader apologises for posters offensive to Hindus

Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated February 06, 2020

The posters featuring text considered offensive to Hindus were put up in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. — Photo: Twitter
The posters featuring text considered offensive to Hindus were put up in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. — Photo: Twitter

A Lahore-based leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has issued an apology after he came under fire on social media for putting up banners that contained text deemed offensive to Hindus.

The banners featuring the image of Mian Akram Usman, the PTI Lahore general secretary, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah were put were up in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, which was observed across the country on February 5.

The poster was accompanied by the text "Hindu baat ne nahi, laat se maanta hai" (Hindus cannot be reasoned with using words but by force).

After coming under criticism on social media, Usman took to Twitter to apologise to "all peacefully living 'Hindus' [on] both sides of the border".

When approached for a comment, Usman told DawnNewsTV that he had asked his printer to prepare posters in connection with Kashmir day which should have text critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The printer "misunderstood" and replaced the word "Modi" with "Hindu" on the banners, the PTI office-bearer claimed.

Dawn.com is trying to reach the concerned printing service for comment.

Later, while responding to a Twitter user, Usman said the posters had been removed "immediately" after they came to his notice. "I'm not the one who [gets] stuck on mistakes," he wrote.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari in a tweet on Thursday said the PTI general secretary had been "reprimanded and posters were taken off immediately".

She termed it "a shameful and ignorant approach by the individual".

In March last year, PTI's Fayyazul Hassan Chohan was removed as the Punjab information and culture minister amid intense criticism over his derogatory remarks against the Hindu community. However, he returned to the Punjab cabinet four months later, after being appointed the forestry, fisheries and wildlife minister.

Comments (24)

Sami
Feb 06, 2020 05:45pm
Shameful. I am pretty sure he knew exactly what was being printed
M Faheem
Feb 06, 2020 05:49pm
Imran Khan is doing a big mistake by not punishing or expelling such culprits from PTI. It is not the first time a PTI-person has done a blunder.
Voltaire
Feb 06, 2020 05:49pm
There should not be any confusion around this. There is no space for such hate and bigotry. Pakistan is for every Pakistani regardless of color, gender, race, religion, language, ethnicity.
Faiz
Feb 06, 2020 05:51pm
@Sami, he knew it, we all know it.
Pakistan First
Feb 06, 2020 05:58pm
Utterly disgusting. careless approach.
WayToGo
Feb 06, 2020 05:58pm
It's always easy to get away!!!
sm1
Feb 06, 2020 06:04pm
disgusting!
Riz
Feb 06, 2020 06:04pm
What else can you expect from a PTI candidate.
To The point
Feb 06, 2020 06:07pm
PTI showed their true colours too late for apology
ABCD
Feb 06, 2020 06:18pm
No problem. People all over the world know, Pakistan is very tolerant.
Yasir
Feb 06, 2020 06:30pm
does no one proofread before this stuff goes up? just asking...
EFGH
Feb 06, 2020 06:36pm
@ABCD CM of UP is even more tolerant.
Ibrahim S
Feb 06, 2020 06:40pm
@To The point, Did he reprint his posters with the apology. Your tweeter apology is not enough you need to reach out to everyone who have been reading this poster.
Aks
Feb 06, 2020 06:53pm
A u turn
Val
Feb 06, 2020 06:54pm
Not a big deal if it is intentional too
Pakistan First
Feb 06, 2020 07:07pm
He knew what was being printed. Disgusting.
Jag
Feb 06, 2020 07:30pm
Tells everything about Pakistan's minorities!
Amir
Feb 06, 2020 07:34pm
People like him are everywhere and will remain the same. Apology because now social media makes people image up or down
Faisal
Feb 06, 2020 07:40pm
At least here we have apology. In other parts of the world , where right wing leaders rule , there is no apology.
Bikram Singh
Feb 06, 2020 07:40pm
Good to see the comments of Pakistani fellows that they differ with this mindset.
anil sahu
Feb 06, 2020 07:41pm
@Voltaire, it is only a dialogue, reality is far different
timetomovveon
Feb 06, 2020 07:42pm
So why is PMIK silent on this
siddha
Feb 06, 2020 08:11pm
These kind of statements are very immature and irresponsible, should not be coming from any politician.
Baba ladla
Feb 06, 2020 09:03pm
This is exactly why CAA is so necessary!
