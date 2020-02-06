DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2020

'Stable outlook' for Pakistan's banks over the next 12-18 months: Moody's

Dawn.comFebruary 06, 2020

Email

Moody's Investors Services on Thursday announced a "stable outlook" for Pakistan's banking system over the next 12-18 months underpinned by "robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign". — AFP/File
Moody's Investors Services on Thursday announced a "stable outlook" for Pakistan's banking system over the next 12-18 months underpinned by "robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign". — AFP/File

Moody's Investors Services on Thursday announced a "stable outlook" for Pakistan's banking system over the next 12-18 months underpinned by "robust funding and liquidity and close links with the sovereign".

In a press release, the agency said in terms of the operating environment, economic activity in Pakistan would also be supported by the ongoing infrastructure projects as well as by improvements in power generation and domestic security.

Additionally, the terms of trade gains and depreciation of the rupee were "likely" to raise private investment from low levels.

"The sovereign credit profile has improved in recent months, benefiting the banks through their high exposure to government securities, which account for around 40 per cent of their assets," said Moody's Senior Vice President Constantinos Kypreos.

Kypreos added that operating conditions for banks in the country, which were "gradually improving", remain difficult due to the tight monetary conditions and the large government borrowing needs, which he said, crowd out funding for the private sector.

Moody's noted that while economic growth in Pakistan would "remain subdued", the exchange rate had stabilised from June of last year, adding that the markets expected the State Bank of Pakistan to lower policy rates over the next few years.

"Stable customers deposits and high liquidity also remain key strengths, providing banks with ample low-cost funding. Capital levels will remain broadly stable, but Moody's considers these modest relative to peers. Profits will increase slightly but remain below historical levels," the press release said.

The agency said it expected the government would remain willing to support "at least the systematically important banks in case of need but its ability to do so is limited by fiscal challenges reflected by its B3 rating".

In December of last year, Moody's upgraded Pakistan's outlook from 'negative' to 'stable', reaffirming the country's rating of B3.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fixing Karachi

Fixing Karachi

The need for landfill sites must be addressed on a priority basis.

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...
Updated February 05, 2020

Solidarity with IHK

Pakistan must continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.
February 05, 2020

Basant ban

ONCE upon a time, the skies of Punjab would be speckled with colour to mark the arrival of spring. For centuries,...
February 05, 2020

KCR slapstick

ONE must have a lively sense of humour to enjoy news concerning the Karachi Circular Railway project. As a report in...