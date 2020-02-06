DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | February 06, 2020

Turkish president to address joint sitting of parliament on Feb 14

Dawn.comUpdated February 06, 2020

Email

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on February 13. — AFP/File
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on February 13. — AFP/File

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will address the joint sitting of parliament on February 14, announced National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday.

This will be the fourth time that Erdogan addresses the Pakistani parliament.

The speaker, during today's NA session, said that he will hold consultations with all the parliamentary leaders on the matter, reported Radio Pakistan.

Erdogan is expected to arrive in Pakistan for a two-day visit on February 13.

The Turkish president was scheduled to pay an official visit to Pakistan on October 23 last year to cement relations between the two countries and to extend full support to Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. The visit, however, was postponed after Turkey's involvement with a military offensive against Kurdish militants in Syria that raised tensions with Washington and other Western nations.

Ahead of the October visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said: “The government and the people of Pakistan are looking forward to accord a warm welcome to President Erdogan.”

Erodgan last visited Pakistan in 2016, during the PML-N-led government, during which he also addressed the parliament. He was accompanied by his wife Emine and a high-level delegation. They were received at the Nur Khan Airbase by then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his cabinet members and senior officials, first lady Kulsoom Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) lawmakers had boycotted the session to protest against Nawaz Sharif for his alleged corruption.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fixing Karachi

Fixing Karachi

The need for landfill sites must be addressed on a priority basis.

Editorial

Updated February 06, 2020

Muslim voice

A people who depend on aid hardly deserve a "voice".
February 06, 2020

Afghan peace process

IT is a fact that the tangled knot that is the Afghan conflict will not be undone overnight. Apart from the fact ...
February 06, 2020

Cancer risk

IN a recently published report, WHO has warned that the lack of investment in the prevention and care of cancer will...
Updated February 05, 2020

Solidarity with IHK

Pakistan must continue its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.
February 05, 2020

Basant ban

ONCE upon a time, the skies of Punjab would be speckled with colour to mark the arrival of spring. For centuries,...
February 05, 2020

KCR slapstick

ONE must have a lively sense of humour to enjoy news concerning the Karachi Circular Railway project. As a report in...