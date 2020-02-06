CJP reprimands officials over delay in KCR revival; warns of contempt notice to Sindh CM, others

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday, while hearing a case in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry regarding the revival of the local train and tram service, admonished both provincial and federal government officials for their failure to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

At the outset, Justice Ahmed, who headed the three-member bench including Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, inquired if the court's order from last year to revive the KCR had been acted upon.

Various officials, including Railways Secretary Sikandar Sultan Raja, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, and Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin, appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the provincial advocate general read out the apex court's earlier order in which the top court had directed that the circular and local train services be restored within a month.

Talibuddin said that they had provided a briefing in this regard, adding that the project had now been included in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

"We have completed the framework and sent it to the federal government three times," he said.

Meanwhile, the railways secretary said that they were not delaying the project; in fact, they were completing their responsibility.

"The government doesn't want that the circular railway is revived," remarked Justice Ahmed, adding: "Now we will issue a contempt of court notice to the Sindh chief minister and railways secretary. Let's also issue a contempt notice to the Karachi mayor and Karachi commissioner.

"Come with me, I'll show you how the work is done. You people don't want to fulfil your responsibility," the chief justice said.

The provincial advocate general said that the secretary was presenting an incorrect statement, adding that the removal of encroachments and handing over the land to the Sindh government was the responsibility of the railways ministry.

"You people are [only looking at] your political agenda, due to political affiliations you are not doing this," the top judge remarked.

He reprimanded the railways secretary saying that instead of droning on with stories, the official should tell the court why the KCR was not operating.

"This will not work, just tell us why the KCR is not functioning," he said.

Meanwhile, the various officials involved continued to trade blame with the railways secretary alleging that the Sindh government was the hindrance.

"Is this the Sindh government's responsibility?" the court inquired, in response to which the railways secretary said that as per an agreement it was not the responsibility of the provincial government.

"Should we call the Sindh chief minister and ask him whose responsibility this is?" the court asked, asking the official: "You tell us, have you given the circular railway land to the Sindh government?"

The court expressed its displeasure, saying that at the time that the order was passed by the apex court, all the information was available. "You didn't know these problems?"

"If you accuse one another, nothing will happen," the judge said, adding that meetings had been ongoing for years yet no solution had been found.

During the proceedings, Advocate Faisal Siddiqui told the court that 6,500 people had been made homeless, yet big plazas in the city were not being demolished.

"Big, big buildings have been made on railways land, go demolish them," Justice Ahmed remarked.

The hearing was briefly adjourned as the court sought a copy of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) report that the KCR had been handed over to the Sindh government.

